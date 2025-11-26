Maharashtra Malnutrition Crisis: Bombay HC Directs Senior Secretaries To Visit Melghat On December 5 Amid Rising Child Deaths

Bombay HC orders top state secretaries to assess Melghat’s malnutrition crisis on December 5 | File Photo

Mumbai, Nov 25: Following a nudge from the Bombay High Court, three state secretaries will now personally visit Melghat on December 5 to assess the ground reality of the region’s persistent malnutrition crisis. While appreciating the administration’s prompt response, the bench noted that a lot still needs to be done.

PILs Highlight Malnutrition, Staff Shortages and Rising Child Deaths

A bench of Justices Revati Mohite-Dere and Sandesh Patil was hearing a batch of PILs filed by activists Dr Rajendra Burma and Bandu Sampatrao Sane highlighting severe malnutrition, staff shortages, infrastructure gaps and rising child deaths in Melghat. The court had previously expanded the scope of the matter to cover the entire state.

Court Emphasises Welfare Schemes Must Reach Beneficiaries

Emphasising that welfare schemes must reach beneficiaries, the court said: “Every (welfare) facility should reach the mothers and children. Is it too much to expect? It is the duty of the government.”

HC Flags Lack of Departmental Coordination in Tackling Crisis

On Monday, the HC had observed that the crisis persisted due to lack of coordination among departments – including finance, women and child welfare (WCD), public health, tribal development and public works (PWD) departments – and asked the secretaries to visit the region personally.

State Secretaries to Visit Melghat; PWD & Finance Asked to Send Senior Officers

During the hearing on Tuesday, Public Health Secretary Dr Nipun Vinayak, who attended the hearing virtually, told the court that secretaries of WCD and Tribal departments and he would visit the region on December 5. Expressing that he was not able to communicate with the secretaries of PWD and finance departments, Vinayak said “all five secretaries may not find it convenient to go at the same time”.

The bench has asked that an officer, not below the rank of deputy secretary, from the PWD and finance accompany on December 5. Also, the deputy secretary of the water and sanitation department has been asked to accompany. The Project Officer (Melghat), Dharni officials, the Deputy Conservator of Forests and other required personnel must also join.

Petitioners Raise Urgent Concerns on Staffing, Nutrition and Infrastructure

Advocate Jugal Kishor Gilda, for petitioner Burma, submitted bullet points listing urgent concerns: regular appointment of pathologists and radiologists, higher budgetary sanction for the WCD department, immediate recruitment of nurses and Class III and IV staff, supply of quality nutrition and food, and electrification of all primary health centres, including exploring solar power. The court has asked the state to look into the issues raised.

Melghat Reports High Child and Maternal Deaths; Facilities in Distress

Highlighting on-ground issues, Sane said 97 children, 30 stillborn infants and 3 mothers had died in Melghat since April. At the Dharni sub-district hospital, 38 posts are vacant; the 50-bed facility caters to 1.5 lakh people. Aanganwadis are in “dilapidated condition”, he added, and medicines are often purchased on credit.

Also Watch:

Report Due December 18; Next Hearing on December 19

The HC has asked to submit a report on the visit by December 18 and scheduled the next hearing on December 19.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/