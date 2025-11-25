Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Launches ‘I Will Be Municipal Commissioner’ Initiative For Students | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC), following the idea of Municipal Commissioner G Sreekanth, has launched a project titled ‘I will be municipal commissioner’ to motivate students to excel in their careers. Under the initiative, students of the CSMC school at Bansilalnagar visited the residence of Sreekanth and spent time with him on Monday. Sreekanth interacted with the students and motivated them to choose careers in high-level administration.

As soon as the students entered the residence, they began playing with the big tyres installed in the garden. Students of the Bansilalnagar school are acclaimed in basketball, leading Sreekanth to name the school the ‘Basketball School’. The students showcased their skills by throwing a ball through the tyres, and Sreekanth joined them.

The students then enjoyed playing cricket, kho kho and other games in the garden. After lunch, Sreekanth interacted with them and asked about their career ambitions. A student, Atiti Hone, told him that she wants to be a municipal commissioner and said she is inspired by him. A physically challenged student, Eshwari Dahale, presented a picture of Sreekanth to him, which she had drawn herself. Other students also told him about their future ambitions.

Sreekanth guided the students, telling them they should keep their dreams high and strive to fulfil them. “The dreams are fulfilled with hard work and determination,” he said.

The students also presented a one-act play. Deputy Commissioner Ankush Pandhare, Control Officer Ganesh Dandge, Education Officer Bharat Teengote, Project Head Dyandeo Sangle, Headmaster Asaram Jadhav, Nanda Gatkal, Padmavati Baviskar, Momin Baji, Manisha Kale, Umesh Gaikwad, Raviraj Kakde, Sachin Pardeshi and other teachers were present.