 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Launches ‘I Will Be Municipal Commissioner’ Initiative For Students
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneChhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Launches ‘I Will Be Municipal Commissioner’ Initiative For Students

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Launches ‘I Will Be Municipal Commissioner’ Initiative For Students

Under the initiative, students of the CSMC school at Bansilalnagar visited the residence of Sreekanth and spent time with him on Monday. Sreekanth interacted with the students and motivated them to choose careers in high-level administration

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Tuesday, November 25, 2025, 10:37 PM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Launches ‘I Will Be Municipal Commissioner’ Initiative For Students | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC), following the idea of Municipal Commissioner G Sreekanth, has launched a project titled ‘I will be municipal commissioner’ to motivate students to excel in their careers. Under the initiative, students of the CSMC school at Bansilalnagar visited the residence of Sreekanth and spent time with him on Monday. Sreekanth interacted with the students and motivated them to choose careers in high-level administration.

As soon as the students entered the residence, they began playing with the big tyres installed in the garden. Students of the Bansilalnagar school are acclaimed in basketball, leading Sreekanth to name the school the ‘Basketball School’. The students showcased their skills by throwing a ball through the tyres, and Sreekanth joined them.

The students then enjoyed playing cricket, kho kho and other games in the garden. After lunch, Sreekanth interacted with them and asked about their career ambitions. A student, Atiti Hone, told him that she wants to be a municipal commissioner and said she is inspired by him. A physically challenged student, Eshwari Dahale, presented a picture of Sreekanth to him, which she had drawn herself. Other students also told him about their future ambitions.

Read Also
Pune: PMPML To Receive ₹4.80 Crore Incentive For Electric Bus Fleet Expansion
article-image

Sreekanth guided the students, telling them they should keep their dreams high and strive to fulfil them. “The dreams are fulfilled with hard work and determination,” he said.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Crime: 6 Arrested For Kidnapping And Selling 5-Year-Old Girl For ₹1.80 Lakh; Child Rescued From Panvel
Mumbai Crime: 6 Arrested For Kidnapping And Selling 5-Year-Old Girl For ₹1.80 Lakh; Child Rescued From Panvel
Navi Mumbai Crime: Son-In-Law Arrested For Murder Of 90-Year-Old Woman In Mothe Bhom After Argument Over Gold Necklace
Navi Mumbai Crime: Son-In-Law Arrested For Murder Of 90-Year-Old Woman In Mothe Bhom After Argument Over Gold Necklace
Panvel Municipal Corporation Responds To Complaints On Trees Choked By Concrete After GREW Movement Flags Hundreds Of Cases
Panvel Municipal Corporation Responds To Complaints On Trees Choked By Concrete After GREW Movement Flags Hundreds Of Cases
Mumbai News: Muslim Activists Serve Legal Notice To Principal Of Kalyan's Ideal College After Namaz Controversy
Mumbai News: Muslim Activists Serve Legal Notice To Principal Of Kalyan's Ideal College After Namaz Controversy

The students also presented a one-act play. Deputy Commissioner Ankush Pandhare, Control Officer Ganesh Dandge, Education Officer Bharat Teengote, Project Head Dyandeo Sangle, Headmaster Asaram Jadhav, Nanda Gatkal, Padmavati Baviskar, Momin Baji, Manisha Kale, Umesh Gaikwad, Raviraj Kakde, Sachin Pardeshi and other teachers were present.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Launches ‘I Will Be Municipal Commissioner’ Initiative For...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Launches ‘I Will Be Municipal Commissioner’ Initiative For...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 1,920 Schools Hold Simultaneous PTMs Under District’s Ten-Point...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 1,920 Schools Hold Simultaneous PTMs Under District’s Ten-Point...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Officials Told To Maximise Benefits Of Government Schemes For Labourers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Officials Told To Maximise Benefits Of Government Schemes For Labourers

Pune: Forest Trails Township Residents Flag Illegal Constructions, PMRDA Lapses; Developer Refutes...

Pune: Forest Trails Township Residents Flag Illegal Constructions, PMRDA Lapses; Developer Refutes...

Fresh Leopard Sighting Prompts Forest Department To Intensify Monitoring At Pune Airport

Fresh Leopard Sighting Prompts Forest Department To Intensify Monitoring At Pune Airport