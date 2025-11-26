Unsung K9 Heroes Of 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks: Remembering Max, Sultan, Tiger & Caesar For Their Silent Service | X

Mumbai: As Mumbai marks seventeen years since the 26/11 terror attacks, tributes poured in on Wednesday, November 26, for the victims and the security personnel who confronted the ten Lashkar-e-Taiba militants who unleashed one of India’s darkest nights.

Alongside official commemorations, four unsung heroes — working dogs of the Mumbai Police — Max, Sultan, Tiger and Caesar were remembered for their role in critical operations, including their deployment during the 2008 attack.

Remembering the K9 Officers Who Stood Beside Mumbai Police

A tribute post by @streetdogsofmumbai on Instagram, highlighted the contribution of Max, Sultan, Tiger and Caesar, describing them not only as dogs but as officers who worked alongside police teams during several major operations. They assisted in guiding personnel, detecting explosives and supporting units during the 26/11 response, as well as earlier incidents such as the 2006 serial blasts and the Zaveri Bazaar blasts.

The four retired in 2015 and were moved to a farmhouse, where they lived out their final years. Max died in April 2016, followed by Sultan in June 2016, with Tiger and Caesar passing away shortly afterwards. While they are no longer alive, their service continues to be acknowledged as part of the city’s institutional memory of the attacks.

The deadly 26/11 attack

Authorities marked the anniversary with remembrance events across Mumbai. The Ministry of Home Affairs said NSG Mumbai is organising a memorial and pledge ceremony at the Gateway of India under the theme 'Neverever', accompanied by displays honouring those who died during the four-day attack. As part of the observances, eleven colleges and twenty six schools held pledge taking ceremonies, and the Gateway is scheduled to be illuminated in the tricolour.

The attacks in 2008 targeted multiple locations including the Taj and Oberoi hotels, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Nariman House, Cama Hospital, Metro Cinema and Leopold Cafe. India continues to pursue the wider conspiracy. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has sought additional information from the United States regarding Tahawwur Rana after raising further queries following his interrogation earlier this year.