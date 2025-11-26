 Pune: Utensil Manufacturer Duped With Fake Dubai-Tanzania Supply Deal; Accused Arrested In Kolkata
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Utensil Manufacturer Duped With Fake Dubai-Tanzania Supply Deal; Accused Arrested In Kolkata

Pune: Utensil Manufacturer Duped With Fake Dubai-Tanzania Supply Deal; Accused Arrested In Kolkata

According to the police, victim Sudhir Raghunath Barot, is a resident of Raviwar Peth and runs a utensil manufacturing business in the same locality. His business requires a large quantity of raw material on a regular basis. In 2023, the victim came in contact with Bhupendra Singh, owner of Indo Arfi Metals Co. LLC, and Pranveer Singh, owner of Subparla International LLP

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Wednesday, November 26, 2025, 05:38 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Utensil Manufacturer Duped With Fake Dubai-Tanzania Supply Deal; Accused Arrested In Kolkata | Sourced

Pune Police have arrested a notorious fraudster from Kolkata who allegedly cheated multiple businessmen to the tune of several crores by promising to export low-cost scrap material from Dubai and Tanzania to India.

The accused have been identified as Bhupendra Singh alias Sanjay Kumar Raghav and Pranveer Singh, both residents of Malad East, Mumbai.

Regarding the matter, one of the victims had filed a case in Khadak Police Station.

Read Also
Leopard Spotted In Pune’s Khadki? Another Fake Post Goes Viral
article-image

According to the police, victim Sudhir Raghunath Barot, is a resident of Raviwar Peth and runs a utensil manufacturing business in the same locality. His business requires a large quantity of raw material on a regular basis. In 2023, the victim came in contact with Bhupendra Singh, owner of Indo Arfi Metals Co. LLC, and Pranveer Singh, owner of Subparla International LLP.

FPJ Shorts
'Pali Hill Ka Taj Mahal': Inside Manish Malhotra's ₹21-Crore Mumbai House In Bandra With Pastel Hues
'Pali Hill Ka Taj Mahal': Inside Manish Malhotra's ₹21-Crore Mumbai House In Bandra With Pastel Hues
IFFI Exclusive: Local Shgs Need Stalls At Lower Price, Says Ramakant Kamat
IFFI Exclusive: Local Shgs Need Stalls At Lower Price, Says Ramakant Kamat
MPESB Declares Group 4 Result 2025, 966 Vacancies To Be Filled Across Clerical Posts; What’s Next For Candidates?
MPESB Declares Group 4 Result 2025, 966 Vacancies To Be Filled Across Clerical Posts; What’s Next For Candidates?
Maharashtra Govt To Launch 26 Cancer Day-Care Centres With Tata Memorial Support For Early Diagnosis And Treatment
Maharashtra Govt To Launch 26 Cancer Day-Care Centres With Tata Memorial Support For Early Diagnosis And Treatment

Both the accused claimed that they owned offices in Dubai and factories in Tanzania and that they were capable of supplying raw scrap material as per demand.

To gain the trust of the victim, they took him first to Dubai and then to Tanzania, where they showed him 75 tonnes of scrap material, promising to export it to Mundra Port, Gujarat.

Read Also
VIDEOS: Pune Locals Alarmed As 7-8 Fighter Jets Make Low-Altitude Rounds Over Vadgaon Khurd
article-image

After trusting them, a few months ago, the victim transferred a total payment of Rs 3.79 crore into their Abu Dhabi Bank account after the proper agreement. However, the accused did not send any material, nor was the amount returned.

Regarding the matter, a case was registered in Khadak Police Station under Sections 316(2), 316(5), 318(4), 61(2), 335, 336(2), 336(3), 340(1), 340(2), 3(5) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Shashikant Chawan, Senior Police Inspector of Khadak Police Station, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said the primary accused, Bhupendra Singh alias Sanjay Kumar Raghav, who previously lived in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, and Malad, Mumbai, was traced to Kolkata. Accordingly, a police team was sent to Kolkata, and the accused was arrested on November 20.

Read Also
Frido CEO Ganesh Sonawane Shares Picture Of Tobacco-Spit-Stained Walls At Pune RTO
article-image

During interrogation, it was revealed that he and his son had similarly cheated another victim, Milind Ravindra Nashikkar, a resident of Parvati Darshan, Pune. They took Rs 90 lakh from him through their Mashreq Bank account in Dubai using the same modus operandi.

Additionally, they have also cheated many businessmen across Kolkata, Kerala, Odisha, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and several other states using the same fraudulent scheme.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

4th Edition Of Pune Children's Festival To Begin On December 11 At Sarasbaug

4th Edition Of Pune Children's Festival To Begin On December 11 At Sarasbaug

Pune: Gravel Spillage From Dumpers Endangers Commuters On Nanded-Dhayari Phata Road

Pune: Gravel Spillage From Dumpers Endangers Commuters On Nanded-Dhayari Phata Road

Pune: Utensil Manufacturer Duped With Fake Dubai-Tanzania Supply Deal; Accused Arrested In Kolkata

Pune: Utensil Manufacturer Duped With Fake Dubai-Tanzania Supply Deal; Accused Arrested In Kolkata

Nashik: Devotees Celebrate Champa Shashti With Traditional Fervour At Deolali's Khandoba Hill

Nashik: Devotees Celebrate Champa Shashti With Traditional Fervour At Deolali's Khandoba Hill

Nashik's Durga Gunjal Wins Two Golds At Endurance Skating World Championship

Nashik's Durga Gunjal Wins Two Golds At Endurance Skating World Championship