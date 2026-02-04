Mumbai-Pune Expressway Traffic Chaos: Passengers Stranded For Over 24Hrs, Buses Cancelled – When Will Situation Normalise? Here's What We Know So Far |

Mumbai-Pune Expressway: Traffic chaos on the Mumbai Pune expressway remained crippled for 24 hours now after a gas tanker overturned in the hilly Khandala Ghat section. The traffic chaos left hundreds of vehicles stranded and causing massive congestion on both carriageways. Several users on social media claimed that commuters, including women and children have been left without food, water, or toilet facilities on the expressway.

Know All Latest Updates On the Mumbai Pune Expressway Traffic Chaos

Gas Leak Contained

Citing confirmation by Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), Punekar News, the gas leak was reportedly contained by 3 pm today. This also led to the expressway opening partially on the Mumbai-bound stretch. However, as several cars, including trucks, are stranded, the traffic movement is slow.

When is traffic expected to return to normal?

MSRDC engineer also told the daily that machinery has been deployed to remove the tanker truck, and traffic is expected to improve once it is cleared, with normal flow likely to resume later this evening.

Should you travel on Mumbai Pune route?

Commuters are advised to avoid the Mumbai-Pune Expressway and the old highway until stranded vehicles are cleared and traffic returns to normal. If travel on these routes is essential, rail services like the Intercity Express, Deccan Queen, Sinhagad Express, and Vande Bharat are the most reliable alternatives

NDRF, SDRF, BPCL Deployed

Earlier in the day, as the flammable propylene gas was leaking from the tanker, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Bharat Petroleum (BPCL) teams was deployed to manage the situation.

139 Buses Cancelled

According to information received from the transport department, a total of 139 bus trips, including 73 e-Shivneri and 66 other bus trips, across various divisions in the state have been cancelled due to the situation on the expressway. Bus services will be restored once traffic returns to normal. Currently, a total of 163 MSRTC vehicles, including 46 from Satara division, 36 from Solapur division, 20 from Pune division, 18 from Sangli division, 13 from Kolhapur division, 12 from Palghar division, 11 from Thane division, and 7 from Mumbai division, are stuck on the expressway.

Aaditya Thackeray slams Maharashtra govenrment

Sena UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray slammed the Maharashtra government over the chaos on the Mumbai–Pune Expressway. Thackeray termed the situation “beyond absurd" and questioned as why cant the state government intervene and help people stuck on the expressway for over 20 hours.

He further added that despite repeated talks of development and good governance by the state, authorities failed to ensure even minimal assistance such as food, drinking water and toilet facilities for people stranded.

Users on social media slam state government

Social media users criticised the government and MSRDC for poor handling of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway incident. While some said the accident wasn’t the government’s fault, many highlighted the lack of traffic management, inadequate support for stranded commuters, and unsafe use of tankers on the road. People questioned why authorities didn’t divert traffic and allowed stranded women and children to go without food or water.

