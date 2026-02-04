 Over 24 Hours On, Drone Video Reveals Shocking Scale Of Mumbai–Pune Expressway Gridlock | WATCH
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneOver 24 Hours On, Drone Video Reveals Shocking Scale Of Mumbai–Pune Expressway Gridlock | WATCH

Over 24 Hours On, Drone Video Reveals Shocking Scale Of Mumbai–Pune Expressway Gridlock | WATCH

While ground-level reports have highlighted the ordeal of thousands of stranded commuters, the aerial video offers a stark, panoramic view of the paralysis. This congestion effectively cut off road connectivity between Mumbai and Pune for over a day -- the two biggest cities in Maharashtra

Varad BhatkhandeUpdated: Wednesday, February 04, 2026, 06:39 PM IST
article-image
Over 24 Hours On, Drone Video Reveals Shocking Scale Of Mumbai–Pune Expressway Gridlock | WATCH | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: More than 24 hours after traffic came to a grinding halt on the Mumbai–Pune Expressway, exclusive high-altitude drone video footage surfaced on Wednesday evening. The footage exposes the sheer magnitude of the crisis unfolding on Maharashtra’s busiest transport corridor.

Watch Video:

While ground-level reports have highlighted the ordeal of thousands of stranded commuters, the aerial video offers a stark, panoramic view of the paralysis. This congestion effectively cut off road connectivity between Mumbai and Pune for over a day -- the two biggest cities in Maharashtra.

The dramatic “bird’s-eye” visuals were captured by Satish Sathe, an independent drone flyer, over the Khandala Ghat and near the Khalapur toll plaza in Raigad district on Wednesday evening after 5 pm. From hundreds of feet above, the Expressway appears frozen in time. In the video, one can see its three lanes packed tightly with vehicles stretching endlessly across the valley. It resembles a massive, unmoving parking lot rather than a high-speed highway.

FPJ Shorts
'I Forgot That We're In A Game': Splitsvilla 16's Diksha Pawar Slams Yogesh Rawant & Akanksha Choudhary For Not Supporting Himanshu Arora
'I Forgot That We're In A Game': Splitsvilla 16's Diksha Pawar Slams Yogesh Rawant & Akanksha Choudhary For Not Supporting Himanshu Arora
Terrifying Video: 3 Run For Life As Gas Balloons Explode Inside Lift In Mumbai's Goregaon Residential Building
Terrifying Video: 3 Run For Life As Gas Balloons Explode Inside Lift In Mumbai's Goregaon Residential Building
Central Bank Of India Recruitment 2026: Registration Process Extended Till February 15; Here's How To Apply
Central Bank Of India Recruitment 2026: Registration Process Extended Till February 15; Here's How To Apply
CLAT Counselling 2026: Third Merit List To Be Released Tomorrow at 10am At consortiumofnlus.ac.in; Here’s How To Check
CLAT Counselling 2026: Third Merit List To Be Released Tomorrow at 10am At consortiumofnlus.ac.in; Here’s How To Check

The prolonged traffic nightmare traces back to Tuesday evening, around 5 pm (more than 24 hours ago at the time of writing this report), when a tanker carrying highly inflammable propylene gas overturned in the Adoshi Tunnel near Khopoli in Raigad District. Since then, traffic congestion has reportedly extended as far as Kiwale in Pimpri-Chinchwad. Almost the entire length of the Expressway’s lane towards Mumbai from Pune to Khopoli remains affected even after 24 hours.

Authorities have been attempting to divert vehicles and ease pressure wherever possible. However, the drone visuals underline the severity of the situation. Multi-axle trailers, buses, and private cars are seen locked bumper-to-bumper, with little to no movement for over a day in several stretches.

Read Also
Pune Hit-and-Run Case: BJP Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla Alleges His Mother Was Deliberately Run...
article-image

Why the Gridlock Persists

The aerial footage also explains why the jam has been so difficult to clear. Due to the ongoing propylene gas leak, even a minor spark (such as one from a vehicle ignition) could pose a serious explosion risk within the narrow ghat section.

As a result, officials have enforced a strict no-movement safety zone near the tunnel. It has triggered cascading congestion on the Old Mumbai–Pune Highway (NH-48) as well.

Reacting to the visuals, a user on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) remarked, “It looks unreal. Thousands of vehicles are trapped between mountains with nowhere to move. The drone video shows the scale far better than any ground report.”

Authorities have warned that congestion may continue until the hazardous tanker is fully secured and normal traffic flow is restored.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Over 24 Hours On, Drone Video Reveals Shocking Scale Of Mumbai–Pune Expressway Gridlock | WATCH
Over 24 Hours On, Drone Video Reveals Shocking Scale Of Mumbai–Pune Expressway Gridlock | WATCH
Nashik: Bank Of India Opens New Branch At Govind Nagar, Inaugurated By District Collector
Nashik: Bank Of India Opens New Branch At Govind Nagar, Inaugurated By District Collector
Nashik: Gymkhana Annual Sports Festival Concludes With Grand Prize Distribution
Nashik: Gymkhana Annual Sports Festival Concludes With Grand Prize Distribution
Nashik Zilla Parishad Organises Goda Mahotsav 2026 For Women’s Self-Help Groups
Nashik Zilla Parishad Organises Goda Mahotsav 2026 For Women’s Self-Help Groups
Pune: FIR Registered Against Brahma Corp Directors For Illegal Demolition, Theft Of Machinery In...
Pune: FIR Registered Against Brahma Corp Directors For Illegal Demolition, Theft Of Machinery In...