Mundhwa Land Deal Row: Anjali Damania Urges CM Devendra Fadnavis To Sack Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, Warns Of Delhi Protest

Pune: Activist Anjali Damania on Wednesday demanded Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to seek the resignation of Deputy CM Ajit Pawar as a firm linked to the latter's son Parth was allegedly involved in the Mundhwa land deal case.

She said that if the CM fails to take action, she would approach Union Home Minister Amit Shah to press for the demand.

The Rs 300-crore deal to sell a 40-acre land parcel in the prime Mundhwa area to Amadea Enterprises LLP, in which Parth Pawar is a majority partner, came under scrutiny after it was found that the land belongs to the government and the firm was exempted from paying the stamp duty.

Following the controversy, an offence was registered against Digvijay Patil and others, including a government official. Parth Pawar was not named in the FIR. Amid a political firestorm, Ajit Pawar announced that the deal would be scrapped.

Talking to reporters in Mumbai rpt Mumbai, Damania said, "It is my immediate demand that CM Fadnavis should seek the resignation of Ajit Pawar as the deputy CM and the guardian minister of Pune. I warn him that if he does not do this, I will have no option but to go to Delhi tomorrow and meet Amit Shah."

The activist said she has already sent an email to Shah's office attaching all the evidence in the land deal case.

"I will go and seek his appointment and if he does not give time, I will sit outside his office," she added.

Damania alleged that the land belonging to the government was sold to Amadea Enterprises LLP fraudulently and despite knowing the fact, the Pune collector did not take any action.

She also said the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the state government to probe the land deal case should be dissolved as five of its six members belong to Pune, of which Pawar is guardian minister.

"It is necessary to form a serious SIT, which includes other than the current Additional Chief Secretary (Vikas Kharage), one retired judge, one IPS officer and one revenue officer," she said.

The SIT should submit its report in 10 days, she added.

