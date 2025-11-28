 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Vijay Ghorpade Nominated For Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Excellent Teacher Award
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Vijay Ghorpade Nominated For Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Excellent Teacher Award

Dr Vijay Ghorpade has been teaching the subject “Thoughts of Mahatma Phule and Dr Ambedkar” for the last 14-15 years

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Friday, November 28, 2025, 06:36 PM IST
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Vijay Ghorpade Nominated For Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Excellent Teacher Award

Dr Vijay Kaduba Ghorpade, Assistant Professor in the Department of Dr Ambedkar Thoughts, School of Social Sciences, Kavayitri Bahinabai Chaudhari North Maharashtra University, Jalgaon, has been nominated for the national-level Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Excellent Teacher Award, instituted by the State of Punjab.

Dr Ghorpade has been teaching the subject “Thoughts of Mahatma Phule and Dr Ambedkar” for the last 14-15 years. Since this postgraduate programme is unaided, he has been consistently following up with the government through formal channels, demanding that the programme be granted aided status, that SET-NET and PET examinations be initiated for the subject, and that facilities for pursuing PhD research be made available. He has also been advocating that postgraduate departments in this subject be established in every university.

Due to his sustained efforts, the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, Maharashtra, has recently established a postgraduate department for this subject. At present, 15–16 research scholars are pursuing their PhD work in this discipline, which stands as a testimony to Prof Ghorpade’s dedicated academic contribution.

The Punjab-based organisation ARPAN, Society for Advancement of Rural People and Natural Resources, Nangal, District Roopnagar (Punjab), has announced that Dr Vijay Kaduba Ghorpade will receive the first national Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Excellent Teacher Award. The award will soon be conferred upon him in a formal ceremony.

