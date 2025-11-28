Beed: Dr Neelam Gorhe Assures Justice To Kin Of Deceased Dr Gauri Palve-Garje | Sourced

Legislative Council Deputy Speaker Dr Neelam Gorhe visited the house of the parents of deceased Dr Gauri Palve-Garje at Pimpalner in Beed district on Thursday and assured them that she will get justice.

Dr Gauri had committed suicide in Mumbai recently, and her husband is the main accused in the case. After meeting the family members, Dr Gorhe interacted with the media persons. Dr Gorhe said the queries, woes, and opinions about the justice were heard by her from the family members of the deceased Dr Gauri. Her parents wanted to give additional information to the police, but it was not registered. Hence, the police officers will be informed about it, and a supplementary statement of the parents will be recorded within two-three days, Dr Gorhe said.

The family members had also demanded that the accused’s brother Ajay Garje and sister Sheetal Andhale should also be arrested. Dr Gauri was beaten up by the family members on several occasions, which has also been taken into consideration, Dr Gorhe added.

“No interference in the investigation will be tolerated. Similarly, financial assistance will be provided to the parents of the deceased so that they can fight the battle for justice,” Dr Gorhe assured.