 Pune: Education Dept Conducts First-Ever Survey To Help Children Of Single Mothers Access Education
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Education Dept Conducts First-Ever Survey To Help Children Of Single Mothers Access Education

Pune: Education Dept Conducts First-Ever Survey To Help Children Of Single Mothers Access Education

In order to provide educational facilities to the children of single mothers in the state, the Education Department has started a survey of children of single mothers for the first time. Through this, district-wise statistics of children of single mothers are being collected, and so far, about 17 districts have submitted the data.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, November 28, 2025, 03:43 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Education Dept Conducts First-Ever Survey To Help Children Of Single Mothers Access Education |

Pune: In order to provide educational facilities to the children of single mothers in the state, the Education Department has started a survey of children of single mothers for the first time. Through this, district-wise statistics of children of single mothers are being collected, and so far, about 17 districts have submitted the data. 

The above-mentioned instruction has been issued by Sharad Gosavi, Chairman, Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), in this regard to the Deputy Directors of Education in the state, Primary and Secondary Education Officers, Education Inspectors, and Administrative Officers of Municipal Corporations and Municipalities through a circular. 

The economic and social conditions of single mothers in the state are pathetic. It is very difficult for them to educate the sons and daughters of single mothers. Therefore, these children drop out of school. Therefore, there is a need to collect data on the number of such children of single mothers and pay special attention to their education. Therefore, as per the order given by the Education Minister, the children of single mothers from 1st to 12th standard have to be collected and submitted to the government, it has been mentioned in the circular. 

Against this backdrop, Gosavi said, “The sons and daughters of single mothers have various problems. Single mothers do not get financial assistance. Keeping this in mind, the number of children of single mothers is being collected. So far, 17 districts have submitted the relevant data. Once the data from all the districts across the state is received, it will be submitted to the government. After analysing the number, a decision can be taken at the government level to provide facilities for these students. Also, information will be taken about whether there are any schemes of other government departments and whether their benefits can be provided.” 

FPJ Shorts
'People Lost Trust In EC After Bihar Polls': Gaurav Gogoi Demands Digital Voters List For Upcoming Polls - VIDEO
'People Lost Trust In EC After Bihar Polls': Gaurav Gogoi Demands Digital Voters List For Upcoming Polls - VIDEO
PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti Slams Demolition Of Journalist’s House In Jammu, Says NC Blocking Bill Led To ‘Brutal Consequences’
PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti Slams Demolition Of Journalist’s House In Jammu, Says NC Blocking Bill Led To ‘Brutal Consequences’
MCD Bypolls: CM Rekha Gupta Says BJP Getting Strong Public Support, Confident It Will Reflect In Results
MCD Bypolls: CM Rekha Gupta Says BJP Getting Strong Public Support, Confident It Will Reflect In Results
Private Equity & Venture Capital Investments In India Surge $5.3 Billion, Accelerate 9%, Driven By Tenfold Surge In Private Investments
Private Equity & Venture Capital Investments In India Surge $5.3 Billion, Accelerate 9%, Driven By Tenfold Surge In Private Investments
Read Also
Pune Metro To Revise Nigdi-Chakan Metro Line Plan After Public Suggestions
article-image

Responding to the development, Heramb Kulkarni, a Social worker, explained, “As per the 2011 census, there are about 54 lakh single mothers in the state. However, the data about the total number of children of single mothers is not available with the education department. The social and economic issues faced by single mothers create problems in the education of their children. So a demand was made to the School Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse to survey these children to provide some facilities and concessions to them. Accordingly, a survey has been started. This will provide the exact data on the children of single mothers.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Education Dept Conducts First-Ever Survey To Help Children Of Single Mothers Access Education

Pune: Education Dept Conducts First-Ever Survey To Help Children Of Single Mothers Access Education

Nashik: Exhibition On 12 UNESCO World Heritage Forts At MVP Museum Till Nov 30

Nashik: Exhibition On 12 UNESCO World Heritage Forts At MVP Museum Till Nov 30

Pune: 19-Year-Old Newly Married Woman Jumps To Death In Budhwar Peth, Mentions Family Pressure In...

Pune: 19-Year-Old Newly Married Woman Jumps To Death In Budhwar Peth, Mentions Family Pressure In...

Pune Civic Body Calls On Citizens To Register Feeding Spots For Stray Dogs

Pune Civic Body Calls On Citizens To Register Feeding Spots For Stray Dogs

'Hej Pune': IKEA’s New Store 'Coming Soon' At Phoenix Marketcity In Viman Nagar

'Hej Pune': IKEA’s New Store 'Coming Soon' At Phoenix Marketcity In Viman Nagar