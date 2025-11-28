Pune: Education Dept Conducts First-Ever Survey To Help Children Of Single Mothers Access Education |

Pune: In order to provide educational facilities to the children of single mothers in the state, the Education Department has started a survey of children of single mothers for the first time. Through this, district-wise statistics of children of single mothers are being collected, and so far, about 17 districts have submitted the data.

The above-mentioned instruction has been issued by Sharad Gosavi, Chairman, Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), in this regard to the Deputy Directors of Education in the state, Primary and Secondary Education Officers, Education Inspectors, and Administrative Officers of Municipal Corporations and Municipalities through a circular.

The economic and social conditions of single mothers in the state are pathetic. It is very difficult for them to educate the sons and daughters of single mothers. Therefore, these children drop out of school. Therefore, there is a need to collect data on the number of such children of single mothers and pay special attention to their education. Therefore, as per the order given by the Education Minister, the children of single mothers from 1st to 12th standard have to be collected and submitted to the government, it has been mentioned in the circular.

Against this backdrop, Gosavi said, “The sons and daughters of single mothers have various problems. Single mothers do not get financial assistance. Keeping this in mind, the number of children of single mothers is being collected. So far, 17 districts have submitted the relevant data. Once the data from all the districts across the state is received, it will be submitted to the government. After analysing the number, a decision can be taken at the government level to provide facilities for these students. Also, information will be taken about whether there are any schemes of other government departments and whether their benefits can be provided.”

Read Also Pune Metro To Revise Nigdi-Chakan Metro Line Plan After Public Suggestions

Responding to the development, Heramb Kulkarni, a Social worker, explained, “As per the 2011 census, there are about 54 lakh single mothers in the state. However, the data about the total number of children of single mothers is not available with the education department. The social and economic issues faced by single mothers create problems in the education of their children. So a demand was made to the School Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse to survey these children to provide some facilities and concessions to them. Accordingly, a survey has been started. This will provide the exact data on the children of single mothers.”