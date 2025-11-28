Nashik: Actor Sayaji Shinde Joins Protest Against Felling Of 1,700 Trees For Kumbh Mela |

Nashik: Preparations have begun for a new agitation against the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) to prevent the felling of 1,700 trees in the Tapovan-Sadhugram area in preparation for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela.

Famous actor Sayaji Shinde, social activist Varun Sukhraj and representatives of environmental organisations from Mumbai are coming together, and the direction of the agitation will be decided after a physical inspection of the Tapovan area in the next two days. Environmental activist Raju Desale said that celebrities will conduct a local inspection and plan the agitation strategy.

In this previous public hearing, citizens made it clear that felling of trees in the name of Kumbh Mela is harmful to the environment. Environmentalists said that trees are life-giving for the natural balance and should not be cut down under any circumstances.

In this context, the process of filing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the High Court has begun, and hundreds of citizens will participate. On the other hand, a large-scale awareness campaign will be launched on social media. There are indications that a large-scale movement will take place with the joint efforts of celebrities, environmental activists and local organisations.

Sadhugram is a temporary settlement for sadhus and mahants who come from all over the country during the Kumbh Mela. This settlement, which was on 350 acres in the 2015 Kumbh, is now being expanded to 1,152 acres.

There is a proposal that 40 per cent of these trees will be cut, and this is being opposed at the local and international levels. On November 20, citizens protested by hugging trees in the style of the 'Chipko Movement', in which more than 600 objections were filed.

Water Conservation Minister Girish Mahajan clarified that trees will not be forcibly cut down, and ten new trees will be planted for every tree cut down. Still, the demand to preserve the old and magnificent trees and find an alternative location remains.

Environmentalists say that this does not match the slogan of ‘Green Kumbh’. Since 10 lakh sadhus and mahants will attend the Simhastha Kumbh Mela to be held during 2026-28, there is a need for a Sadhugram, but the environment will not be harmed.

Sayaji Shinde recently said, “If one tree is cut down, a hundred people are ready to die; cut down the trees.” It is reported that Varun Sukhraj and Mumbai-based organisations will intensify this movement. Activists have appealed to Nashik residents to show unity to preserve a green Nashik. The next outline of the movement will be clear in two days.