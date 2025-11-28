 Nashik: Exhibition On 12 UNESCO World Heritage Forts At MVP Museum Till Nov 30
Nashik: Exhibition On 12 UNESCO World Heritage Forts At MVP Museum Till Nov 30

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Friday, November 28, 2025, 02:18 PM IST
article-image
Nashik: Exhibition On 12 UNESCO World Heritage Forts At MVP Museum Till Nov 30 |

Nashik: On the occasion of World Heritage Week, a special exhibition titled “12 Forts on the World Heritage List” has been launched at the Udaji Maharaj Museum of Educational Heritage of Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj Sanstha in association with the Department of Archaeology, Nashik and INTACH (INTACH Nashik Chapter).

The exhibition is getting a huge response from schools in Nashik city, and more than 2000 students have visited so far. The organisers have appealed to Nashikites to visit the exhibition which is there till Sunday November 12.

The exhibition is based on the twelve forts associated with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the Maratha Empire that have been inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage list. The forts include 11 forts from Maharashtra and one from Tamil Nadu. These forts are collectively known as the "Maratha Military Landscapes of India" and showcase the strategic military power and architectural ingenuity of the era.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Amol Gote, Assistant Director of the Department of Archaeology. Before that, dignitaries offered floral tributes to the statue of Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj. On this occasion, MVP Heritage Museum Education Officer Prof Shashikant Mogal, INTACH Nashik Coordinator Jay Gokhale, Anita Joshi, Drona Foundation (Delhi) Architect Tanay Lalwani, MVP Architecture College Prof. Geetanjali Patil and students, museum curator Swati Wadekar, Manisha Bhamre, Shubhangi Gaware, Tushar Dinde and others were present.

The exhibition is free and open to all and can be visited from 10 am to 5 pm till Sunday, November 30, 2025, at the Udaji Maharaj Museum of Educational Heritage. The organisers have appealed to history buffs, students and citizens to take advantage of this rare opportunity. 

