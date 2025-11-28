 Nashik: Nature Club Organises Bird Watching Program At Tapovan On Nov 30
Nature Club of Nashik has organised a special program “Life of Birds in Tapovan” on Sunday, November 30, 2025 from 7 am to 11 am at Tapovan. This program is completely open to nature lovers, students, photographers and families, and there is no age restriction.

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Friday, November 28, 2025, 12:15 PM IST
Nashik: Nature Club Organises Bird Watching Program At Tapovan On Nov 30 (Representative Pic) | Thailand Journey Adventure

In this program, participants will be able to directly observe various local and migratory birds in Tapovan. Along with bird watching, the importance of the ecosystem, the need for tree conservation and the reason for preserving nature will also be explained. The program will be guided by Prof. Anand Bora. The organisers have appealed to the participants to bring binoculars and water bottles.

Tapovan is considered the green lung of Nashik city. Many birds take shelter here due to the dense vegetation and peaceful environment here. However, this natural site is under threat due to increasing construction and encroachment. The Nature Club has appealed to everyone to come together to save the Tapovan and ensure that future generations can hear the birdsong.

