 Nashik Doctor Duped Of ₹3.64 Crore In Share Market Fraud
Nashik Doctor Duped Of ₹3.64 Crore In Share Market Fraud

Nashik Doctor Duped Of ₹3.64 Crore In Share Market Fraud

The suspect has been identified as Akhlaq Rais Shaikh. He allegedly convinced the doctor that investing in the share market would yield huge profits. Trusting his claims, the doctor invested a large amount of money. When no returns came, and fraud was suspected, the doctor lodged a complaint with the Rural Cyber Police.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Friday, November 28, 2025, 12:09 PM IST
article-image
Nashik Doctor Duped Of ₹3.64 Crore In Share Market Fraud | File Pic (Representative Image)

Nashik: Lured with promises of high returns on investments in the share market, a doctor from Dindori has been cheated of a staggering ₹3.64 crore. The Rural Cyber Police have arrested one suspect in connection with the case from Madhya Pradesh and have recovered some amount from him.

During the investigation, police found that about ₹1.5 crore had been deposited into Shaikh’s bank account in Nagaur, Madhya Pradesh. The police laid a trap and arrested him. It has been revealed that Shaikh had joined hands with cyber criminals and took commissions into his own bank account.The police have seized some of the money, and further investigation is underway.

