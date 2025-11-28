Nashik Zilla Parishad Launches 'Officer Of The Month' Initiative To Elevate Administrative Standards |

Nashik: To enhance quality and service orientation in administrative work, the Nashik Zilla Parishad has launched a new initiative called 'Officer of the Month'. The concept has been introduced by the Chief Executive Officer, IAS Omkar Pawar. Every month, officers and employees who demonstrate noteworthy performance in their respective fields will be specially honoured.

Under this initiative, a photograph of the selected officer or employee will be displayed prominently in the main building of the Zilla Parishad. This is expected to increase transparency in administration, encourage healthy competition, and boost the confidence of employees who excel in public service.

Officials and employees of the Zilla Parishad consistently perform well in various sectors. Their work should reach others in the system, and they deserve recognition. The Officer of the Month initiative is a step in this direction. Such concepts are essential for promoting values like responsibility, innovation, efficiency, and effectiveness in administrative services.