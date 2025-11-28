Pune Metro's Swargate-Katraj Extension Work Set To Begin | NBM

The much-awaited work of the extension of the Pune Metro between Swargate and Katraj is finally set to begin, as a work order for the contractor to start work on the site has been issued. The 5.463 km underground stretch will form part of the PCMC to Swargate Line 1 corridor.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in September last year, laid the foundation stone of the proposed extension, but the actual work was delayed due to the shortlisting of the contractor and the addition of Metro stations along the route.

The upcoming metro extension project work includes 5.463 km of twin tunnels and five underground stations—Market Yard, Padmavati, Bibwewadi, Balajinagar, and Katraj.

Atul Gadgil, Director, Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited, which is implementing the Pune Metro project, told the Indian Express, “The work of the underground Metro rail route between Swargate and Katraj will start now as Pune Metro has issued a work order to the contractor, who will assemble the tunnel boring machine (TBM) for developing the underground route and begin the work.”

“The contractor for the extension project had been finalised a few months ago. But Pune Metro had sought a no-objection from the State Election Commission to start the work, citing the Model Code of Conduct due to the upcoming civic elections. The State Election Commission gave the go-ahead, after which a letter was given to the contractor,” explained Chandrashekhar Tambekar, spokesperson for Pune Metro.

Currently, both the Pimpri Chinchwad-Swargate and Vanaz-Ramwadi routes are operational. However, there were demands to extend these routes, and the Swargate-Katraj extension was approved at an estimated cost of Rs 2,945 crore. Initially, only Market Yard, Padmavati and Katraj stations were approved, but it was later revised to include Balajinagar and Bibwewadi.

Moreover, the Pune metro already has an underground route from Shivajinagar to Swargate, which cuts across the Mutha River and passes through the densely populated old city area. This route has been operational since September last year.

The extension work on the elevated Pimpri Chinchwad-Nigdi route is ongoing. And recently, the Union Cabinet has approved the implementation of the second phase of the Pune Metro that will add a new route from Khadakwasla to Kharadi via Swargate and Hadapsar, while connecting to the existing route at SNDT College.