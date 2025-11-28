Nashik: Kumbh Mela Commissioner Shekhar Singh Inspects Ghats, Issues Directives For Devotee Safety |

Nashik: Shekhar Singh, Commissioner and Member Secretary of the Nashik–Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Development Authority, along with Nashik Municipal Commissioner Manisha Khatri, inspected the ghats along the Godavari riverbank this morning and issued several instructions.



Singh reviewed the condition of Ramkund area, Gandhi Talav, Pandey Mithaee Bridge, Balaji Koth, Ganeshwadi Bridge, Ramsetu Bridge, Gadge Maharaj Bridge, and the ghats up to Amardham. Municipal Commissioner Manisha Khatri, Water Resources Department Executive Engineer Sonal Shahane, PWD Executive Engineer Navnath Sonawane, and Municipal City Engineer Sanjay Agrawal were present.



He stated that saints, seers, and devotees from across the country and abroad will visit for the upcoming Kumbh Mela. The ghats must be made safe for their sacred Amrit Snan. For this, the ghats should be repaired and railings installed where needed. Roads connecting to the ghats must be repaired and basic infrastructure strengthened.





Singh instructed officials to inspect arrangements related to devotees’ bathing, traffic movement, disaster management, ghat capacity, water depth, electrification, and emergency routes. All these facilities must be updated, and planning should ensure that all necessary arrangements are completed on time so that devotees face no difficulties.



Moreover, Khatri provided details of various infrastructure works being undertaken by the municipal corporation in preparation for the Kumbh Mela. Water Resources Department Executive Engineer Shahane shared information on the planning of ghat construction and repairs.