 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Khuldabad Gears Up For Polls; Collector Deelip Swami Appeals For High Voter Turnout
Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Friday, November 28, 2025, 06:40 PM IST
The polling for the municipal council elections will be held on December 2. The administration is creating awareness about the elections among the voters. The voters should use their right to vote, appealed district collector Deelip Swami at Khuldabad on Thursday.

Swami visited Khuldabad and inspected the preparations for the election works. Sub-divisional officer Santosh Garad, returning officer Swarup Kankal, CEO Shaikh Sameer, assistant SP Aparajita Agnihotri, PI Dhananjay Farate, block development officer Vilas Kevat, Pramod Sawant, Avinash Nilekar, Subhash Pandhare, Anil Bhagat, Rustam Fulare, Ankush Bharad, Shubham Devkar and others were present.

