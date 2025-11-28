Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Khuldabad Gears Up For Polls; Collector Deelip Swami Appeals For High Voter Turnout | Sourced

The polling for the municipal council elections will be held on December 2. The administration is creating awareness about the elections among the voters. The voters should use their right to vote, appealed district collector Deelip Swami at Khuldabad on Thursday.

Swami visited Khuldabad and inspected the preparations for the election works. Sub-divisional officer Santosh Garad, returning officer Swarup Kankal, CEO Shaikh Sameer, assistant SP Aparajita Agnihotri, PI Dhananjay Farate, block development officer Vilas Kevat, Pramod Sawant, Avinash Nilekar, Subhash Pandhare, Anil Bhagat, Rustam Fulare, Ankush Bharad, Shubham Devkar and others were present.

The officers informed Swami that preventive action was taken against 25 persons in Khuldabad, and a health check-up camp has also been organised for the voters. Confidential information is being collected and the administration is alert to tackle any law-and-order issue. The administration is checking whether the model code of conduct is being followed by the candidates of all political parties. The administration is prepared to conduct the election process peacefully and fearlessly.

Swami inspected the polling centres in the city. There are 19 polling centres in Khuldabad. In all, 14,775 voters will exercise their franchise for Khuldabad municipal council. All the basic facilities should be provided to the voters, Swami directed.