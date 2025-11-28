Beed Administration Takes Oath To Make District Child-Marriage Free | Sourced

The district administration took oath to make the district child-marriage-free during a programme organised jointly by Yuva Gram Vikas Mandal and the Women and Child Welfare Department at the district collectorate, Beed, on Thursday.

District Collector Vivek Johnson informed the officers and employees about various government schemes implemented for the victims saved from child marriages.

The Union Government’s campaign ‘Bal Vivah Mukt Bharat’ has completed a year. As a part of this, a 100-day campaign, Bal Vivah Mukta Maharashtra, is being implemented in the state between October 15, 2025, and January 26, 2026. The programme was organised to mark the occasion.

District Collector Vivek Johnson, District Child Rights Protection Officer Mangesh Jadhav, Child Welfare Committee Chairman Ashok Tangade, members Santosh Ware, S P Rajhans, Chaya Gadge, PSI Pallavi Jadhav, Omprakash Giri, Tatvasheel Kamble, Umesh Homkar, Asha Dhanwade, Usha Jadhav, Shanta Khadekar, Praveer Veer, Swapnil Kokate, H P Deshmukh, Santosh Repe, Prakash Kale, and officers of various projects were present.

HP Deshmukh presented a report to the district collector about the work accomplished by Yuva Gram Vikas Mandal through the alliance of the Just Right for Children project. Tangade and Ware informed about the cases of child marriages in the district and explained how child helpline 1098 works in the district. PSI Jadhav assured immediate help during such cases.

Johnson said that awareness about child marriage prevention should be created at the school and college levels and among the people who let religious places and marriage halls for marriages. Programmes should be organised at the grampanchayat and city levels, he said.

The officers were administered an oath to make the district child-marriage-free. Mangesh Jadhav, Sneha Mhase, Santosh Repe, Prakash Kale, Sunita Vibhute, Manisha Swami, Asmita Ingale and others made efforts for the success of the programme.