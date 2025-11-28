 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC's 'Smart Student' Toppers Visit ISRO; Felicitated On Return
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneChhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC's 'Smart Student' Toppers Visit ISRO; Felicitated On Return

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC's 'Smart Student' Toppers Visit ISRO; Felicitated On Return

Municipal commissioner G Sreekanth conducted the examination in the municipal schools on the lines of a competitive examination. Preliminary and main examinations were held, and the top ten meritorious students were selected for the visit to the space centre

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Friday, November 28, 2025, 06:30 PM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC's 'Smart Student' Toppers Visit ISRO; Felicitated On Return | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC), through the idea of municipal commissioner G Sreekanth, executed a ‘Smart Student’ examination for the students of the municipal schools in the city recently.

The top ten meritorious students were given the opportunity to visit the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in Kerala recently. These students, after the educational visit, returned to the city. CSMC felicitated these students in a function organised at the CSMC headquarters on Thursday.

Read Also
Seclore Expands Pune Presence With Focus On Cybersecurity Innovation & AI-Led Data Protection
article-image

The students visited the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre at Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, and received information about the rocket launching facility. The centre’s group director, R Harikrishnan, interacted with the students, imparting information about the rocket launching system and other space research activities. The students curiously enquired about the selection process to become a scientist at the space centre.

Municipal commissioner G Sreekanth conducted the examination in the municipal schools on the lines of a competitive examination. Preliminary and main examinations were held, and the top ten meritorious students were selected for the visit to the space centre. The space centre presented a replica of a space rocket to the team from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Assistant municipal commissioner Ankush Pandhare received the rocket. The rocket was presented to Sreekanth during the function, and the students were felicitated.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: MMRC Launches Discounted Digital Passes On MetroConnect3 App For Metro Line 3 Commuters
Mumbai News: MMRC Launches Discounted Digital Passes On MetroConnect3 App For Metro Line 3 Commuters
'Sonia Gandhi Sacrificed Power...': DK Shivakumar Amid Karnataka Power Tussle With Siddaramaiah
'Sonia Gandhi Sacrificed Power...': DK Shivakumar Amid Karnataka Power Tussle With Siddaramaiah
Palghar News: Vasai Crime Branch Busts Fake Liquor Manufacturing Unit In Nalasopara; Seizes Premium Bottles, Chemicals Worth ₹12 Lakh
Palghar News: Vasai Crime Branch Busts Fake Liquor Manufacturing Unit In Nalasopara; Seizes Premium Bottles, Chemicals Worth ₹12 Lakh
Cough Syrups May Soon Require Prescription As DCC Seeks Stricter Controls
Cough Syrups May Soon Require Prescription As DCC Seeks Stricter Controls
Read Also
Pune: Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Hold Crucial Meet With RMC Plant Owners After 39 Road Deaths In...
article-image

Control officer Ganesh Dandge, education officer Bharat Tingole, programme officer Dnyanadeo Sangale, Ahmed Patil, Prakash Thore, Praveen Narwade, and others were present.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Beed Administration Takes Oath To Make District Child-Marriage Free

Beed Administration Takes Oath To Make District Child-Marriage Free

Beed: Dr Neelam Gorhe Assures Justice To Kin Of Deceased Dr Gauri Palve-Garje

Beed: Dr Neelam Gorhe Assures Justice To Kin Of Deceased Dr Gauri Palve-Garje

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Khuldabad Gears Up For Polls; Collector Deelip Swami Appeals For High...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Khuldabad Gears Up For Polls; Collector Deelip Swami Appeals For High...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Vijay Ghorpade Nominated For Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Excellent Teacher...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Vijay Ghorpade Nominated For Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Excellent Teacher...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC's 'Smart Student' Toppers Visit ISRO; Felicitated On Return

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC's 'Smart Student' Toppers Visit ISRO; Felicitated On Return