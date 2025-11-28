Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC's 'Smart Student' Toppers Visit ISRO; Felicitated On Return | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC), through the idea of municipal commissioner G Sreekanth, executed a ‘Smart Student’ examination for the students of the municipal schools in the city recently.

The top ten meritorious students were given the opportunity to visit the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in Kerala recently. These students, after the educational visit, returned to the city. CSMC felicitated these students in a function organised at the CSMC headquarters on Thursday.

The students visited the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre at Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, and received information about the rocket launching facility. The centre’s group director, R Harikrishnan, interacted with the students, imparting information about the rocket launching system and other space research activities. The students curiously enquired about the selection process to become a scientist at the space centre.

Municipal commissioner G Sreekanth conducted the examination in the municipal schools on the lines of a competitive examination. Preliminary and main examinations were held, and the top ten meritorious students were selected for the visit to the space centre. The space centre presented a replica of a space rocket to the team from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Assistant municipal commissioner Ankush Pandhare received the rocket. The rocket was presented to Sreekanth during the function, and the students were felicitated.

Control officer Ganesh Dandge, education officer Bharat Tingole, programme officer Dnyanadeo Sangale, Ahmed Patil, Prakash Thore, Praveen Narwade, and others were present.