 Sunali Khatun, Her 8-Year-Old Son Brought Back From Bangladesh After SC Directive
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaSunali Khatun, Her 8-Year-Old Son Brought Back From Bangladesh After SC Directive

Sunali Khatun, Her 8-Year-Old Son Brought Back From Bangladesh After SC Directive

The Supreme Court has ordered the return of Sunali Khatun and her 8-year-old son to India after they were deported to Bangladesh over suspected citizenship issues. Declaring the deportation illegal, the Court asked the Centre to bring them back on humanitarian grounds, provide medical care as she is pregnant, and ensure care for her child. The case will be heard again on December 12.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, December 06, 2025, 08:53 AM IST
article-image
Sunali Khatun, Her 8-Year-Old Son Brought Back From Bangladesh After SC Directive | ANI

Malda (West Bengal): Sunali Khatun and her 8-year-old son, who were earlier deported from India on suspicion of being Bangladeshi nationals, have been brought back to India following a directive from the Supreme Court.

Upon her arrival in Mada, bordering Bangladesh, Sunali Khatun expressed relief and gratitude.

"I am very happy after returning to India... I want my husband to be brought back safely as well," she said on Friday night.

The Supreme Court has directed the Centre to bring back woman Sunali Khatun and her 8-year-old child from Bangladesh. The Centre submitted an undertaking before the Court that the family would be brought back on humanitarian grounds.

FPJ Shorts
Chaos Erupts At AAP's Gujarat Jodo Programme In Jamnagar After Shoe Hurled At AAP MLA Gopal Italia; VIDEO
Chaos Erupts At AAP's Gujarat Jodo Programme In Jamnagar After Shoe Hurled At AAP MLA Gopal Italia; VIDEO
SEBI Grants In-Principle Approval To The Registration Of 'Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust' As An InvIT
SEBI Grants In-Principle Approval To The Registration Of 'Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust' As An InvIT
India & Chile Conclude Fourth Round Of Negotiations For The Proposed Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement
India & Chile Conclude Fourth Round Of Negotiations For The Proposed Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement
US: Former Pentagon Official Michael Rubin Says Putin's Visit To India Is Seen As 'Result Of Trump's Gross Incompetence' – Videos
US: Former Pentagon Official Michael Rubin Says Putin's Visit To India Is Seen As 'Result Of Trump's Gross Incompetence' – Videos
Read Also
IndiGo Crisis: Airline CEO Assures Normalcy By Dec 15 After Over 1,000 Flights Cancelled, DGCA Sets...
article-image

The apex court directed the government to ensure free medical facilities for the woman, considering her advanced pregnancy, and to take care of her son as well.

Sonali Khatun claims to be the daughter of Bhodu Sheikh, who is an Indian citizen.

Chief Justice Surya Kant, who headed the apex bench, observed that the State must sometimes "bend in humanitarian interest," and asked the Central government to arrange all necessary facilities for the woman and her child during their return.

On September 26, 2025, the Calcutta High Court set aside the deportations and termed them "illegal," based on petitions by her father Bhodu Sheikh, who asserted her Indian citizenship.

Read Also
IndiGo’s Worst-Ever Meltdown: New FDTL Rules, Lean Staffing Push Airline Into Unprecedented Chaos
article-image

On Monday, December 1, while hearing the Centre's appeal against the High Court order, the Supreme Court asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to consider allowing Sunali Khatun and her son to return.

The Centre moved the Supreme Court, fearing contempt proceedings before the High Court.

The court scheduled the case for further hearing on December 12.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chaos Erupts At AAP's Gujarat Jodo Programme In Jamnagar After Shoe Hurled At AAP MLA Gopal Italia;...

Chaos Erupts At AAP's Gujarat Jodo Programme In Jamnagar After Shoe Hurled At AAP MLA Gopal Italia;...

Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2025: Explore Some Of The Significant Places Associated With 'Babasaheb' On His...

Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2025: Explore Some Of The Significant Places Associated With 'Babasaheb' On His...

Sunali Khatun, Her 8-Year-Old Son Brought Back From Bangladesh After SC Directive

Sunali Khatun, Her 8-Year-Old Son Brought Back From Bangladesh After SC Directive

Delhi HC Grants 21-Day Furlough To 1984 Anti Sikh Riots Convict Balwan Khokhar

Delhi HC Grants 21-Day Furlough To 1984 Anti Sikh Riots Convict Balwan Khokhar

IndiGo Crisis: Airline CEO Assures Normalcy By Dec 15 After Over 1,000 Flights Cancelled, DGCA Sets...

IndiGo Crisis: Airline CEO Assures Normalcy By Dec 15 After Over 1,000 Flights Cancelled, DGCA Sets...