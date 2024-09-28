 Did Neetu Kapoor Accidentally Reveal Ranbir Kapoor's Secret Instagram Account? Here's The Truth
Ranbir Kapoor has turned entrepreneur and he launched his sneaker brand called ARKS

Sachin TUpdated: Saturday, September 28, 2024, 12:05 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor turned 42 on Saturday (September 28). On the occasion of his birthday, his mother and veteran actress Neetu Kapoor took to his Instagram account to wish him with an unseen picture.

On her Instagram story, the actress posted a picture in which she and Ranbir are all smiles as they posed for the camera. Along with it, she wrote, "Happy birthday my joy, my pride, my purest soul... may you always get in abundance whatever you desire or wish for."

Neetu Kapoor also tagged an Instagram account and soon after posted it, netizens felt she accidentally revealed the secret account of Ranbir. The actor enjoys immense popularity, but he maintains a level of secrecy about his personal life. While he has maintained that he is not on social media, netizens had earlier dug out a private Instagram account and believed it to be Ranbir's as the user name had his and his actress-wife Alia Bhatt's birth dates.

The account Neetu Kapoor tagged today is @arks and she did not reveal Ranbir's secret account.

For those unversed, the actor has turned entrepreneur and he launched his sneaker brand called ARKS. So, while wishing Ranbir, Neetu Kapoor tagged the official Instagram page of his brand. Alia also follows the account.

The official account of the brand shared a video introducing Ranbir. It features the actor lying on the ground and revealing the brand's logo.

The video was shared with the caption, "Meet the founder. He's not on social media."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir will be seen next in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War alongside Alia and Vicky Kaushal in the lead. He also has Nitesh Tiwari's adaptation of the mythological epic Ramayana alongside Sai Pallavi.

