'Exciting Times Ahead': Priyanka Chopra Reacts To Rumours Of Returning To Bollywood With Don 3 & Krrish 4

Global star Priyanka Chopra recently reacted to rumours of her return to Bollywood with films like Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 and Hrithik Roshan's Krrish 4. For those unversed, several media reports had claimed that the actress is planning to make her Bollywood comeback after starring in SS Rajamouli's pan-India film Varanasi with Mahesh Babu.

During an interview with Screen Rant, Priyanka opened up about the challenges of navigating two very different film industries while expressing her excitement about returning to Indian cinema.

Speaking about her comeback, the former Miss World shared her happiness about making a film in India again, saying, “I am so happy to be coming back and, you know, making this movie (Varanasi) in India, because if there was any other, any way to come back into Indian cinema, it was this.”

Addressing rumours about her possible return to popular franchises, Priyanka chose to remain tight-lipped. When asked about the speculation, she said, “I don't know if I can talk about either of them at all.” Her response drew a playful reaction from her Varanasi co-star Mahesh Babu, who quipped, “Then there's something happening.”

Priyanka went on to speak about her current project, calling it a special homecoming after several years. She said, “Exciting, exciting times ahead, and yes, this (Varanasi) is the first one that I am doing after, like, almost six years in India, and just coming back. My favourite part, was getting to dance again. I haven't done that in any of my Hollywood productions. I was really excited to be able to do that.”

The 43-year-old actress also opened up on her experiences working in both India and the West and pointed out the stark differences in filmmaking cultures. Explaining how she adapts to both worlds, Priyanka said, “The culture of filmmaking is very different in Hollywood versus how we work in India, and you have to pivot your brain. So I can divide my brain into two. I don't think there is a world in which you bring lessons from there, here, or vice versa. I think you have to, like, immerse yourself into."

On the work front, Priyanka will also be seen in the Hollywood film The Bluff. It is all set to hit the big screens on February 25, 2026.

She last starred in the 2019 Bollywood film The Sky Is Pink with Farhan.