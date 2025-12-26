 'You're Being Rude': Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Actress Shilpa Shinde Faces Backlash From Falaq Naaz Over 'No Comparison' Claim With Shubhangi Atre
Bigg Boss OTT fame Falaq Naaz called out Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actress Shilpa Shinde for being 'overly confident' as she says, "Bhabhiji Shilpa Shinde hi thi (sic)." Falaq asked Shilpa to show "appreciation and respect" to Shubhangi Atre.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Friday, December 26, 2025, 03:22 PM IST
article-image
Shilpa Shinde | Instagram

People are appreciating Shilpa Shinde's return in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! But, it seems that not everyone is happy with the attitude she has returned back with. When compared with Shubhangi Atre, Shilpa said to IANS, "Mujhe isme koi comparison nahi dikhti (sic)."

"Bhabhiji Shilpa Shinde hi thi, always (sic)," said the actress as she returned to the show. Calling out her "rude" behaviour, actress Sasural Simar Ka and Bigg Boss OTT fame Falaq Naaz took to her Instagram story to reshare the video with caption, "With all due respect Shilpa jee... 10 saal baad jo aap wapes usi character me wapes aai hain wo character Shubhangi ne baa khubi nibhaya hai, jiya hai (sic)."

Shilpa Shinde

Shilpa Shinde | Instagram

The actress further clapped back at Shilpa saying, "Aap to chali gayin thi Tata bye bye karke show ko." Falaq further urged Shilpa to show "some appreciation and respect" to Shubhangi as she did a "wonderful job" as an actor.

Falaq added, "If I were in your place, I would have thanked her for keeping my character alive all these years and returning it to me without any drama, unlike you (sic)." She further called out Shilpa, saying, "You're not being overly confident- you're being rude. Very sad (sic)."

article-image

Shutting down the comparisons, Shilpa justified her statement by saying, "Ye over-confidence nahi hai meri, but ye mehnat hai meri. Maine jo apni jagah banyi hai, jo apne aap ko proof kiya hai uski mehnat hai (sic)." Trolling Shilpa's statement, a user reacted, "@shilpa_shinde_official extremely overconfident and snobbish woman!!! Atleast show some respect and acknowledge the fact that someone took over you and didnt let the show stop. @shubhangiaofficial is much much better than you! (sic)"

Amid the controversy, Shubhangi has chosen to remain silent in response to Shilpa's statements, refraining from reacting to the remarks altogether.

