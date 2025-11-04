UP Speeds Up Revenue Case Disposal Under CM Yogi’s Strict Monitoring

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | |

Lucknow: The impact of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s strict monitoring of revenue case disposal is clearly visible across Uttar Pradesh. Through monthly district-wise reviews conducted by CM Yogi and a focused strategy for resolving disputes, the pace of case disposal has accelerated markedly.

According to the Revenue Court Computerized Management System (RCCMS) report for October, Lucknow recorded the highest number of revenue cases resolved in the state, while Jaunpur once again led in district-level court performance. Notably, Jaunpur has consistently remained among the top-performing districts in district-level court settlements for the past 13 months.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed that revenue disputes be resolved on a priority basis, emphasizing both speedy justice for citizens and greater transparency and accountability in governance. Acting on his directions, district magistrates and officials across the state have intensified their efforts to ensure the timely disposal of cases.

According to the RCCMS report, a total of 324,897 revenue cases were resolved in October across Uttar Pradesh. Lucknow District Magistrate Visak G. Iyer informed that the capital achieved the highest disposal rate, resolving 15,260 cases. Prayagraj ranked second with 10,501 cases, followed by Gorakhpur (8,165), Kanpur Nagar (7,866), and Shahjahanpur (7,707).

Jaunpur District Magistrate Dr. Dinesh Chandra Singh stated that the disposal of cases is being carried out in complete alignment with the Chief Minister’s directives. As per the October RCCMS report of the Board of Revenue, five revenue courts in Jaunpur surpassed the Board’s standard monthly disposal benchmark of 250 cases, collectively resolving 480 cases—a 192% performance rate. This has placed Jaunpur first in the state in district-level revenue case disposal.

In comparison, Lakhimpur Kheri ranked second by disposing of 334 cases (against the standard of 300), while Basti ranked third with 310 cases (against the standard of 300). In the District Magistrate Courts, Jaunpur also topped the state by achieving 236.67% of the prescribed standard, disposing of 71 cases against the standard of 30. Bhadohi secured second place with 63 cases, and Mau ranked third with 51 cases.

Similarly, in the Additional District Magistrate (Land Revenue) category, Jaunpur once again led the state by resolving 184 cases against the benchmark of 50. Ghazipur ranked second with 36 cases, and Mirzapur third with 24 cases.

Overall, the Yogi government’s continuous monitoring, clear directives, and accountability-based approach have resulted in a record pace of revenue case resolutions, reflecting both administrative efficiency and commitment to timely justice.