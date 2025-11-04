Uttar Pradesh: 12-Year-Old Girl Posts Abusive Reel Against Hindu Gods To Gain Followers In Etawah; Parents Sent To jail

12-Year-Old Girl Posts Abusive Reel Against Hindu Gods To Gain Followers In Etawah |

Etawah: In a shocking case highlighting the dangers of social media obsession, a 12-year-old girl landed herself in a detention home and sent her parents to jail after she posted a reel making derogatory remarks against Hindu gods to increase her Instagram followers.

The incident took place in Etawah city, where the minor girl recorded a video using abusive language against Hindu deities and shared it on Instagram on October 27. The video quickly went viral, sparking outrage among Hindu organisations and social media users. Many tagged the Etawah and Uttar Pradesh Police, demanding immediate action.

Taking the matter seriously, police registered a case against the girl, her parents, and one of her friends who allegedly helped in recording the video. The girl has been sent to Nari Niketan (detention home), while her parents have been arrested for knowing about the video but concealing the act. Another accused involved in the case is currently absconding.

“The minor girl made objectionable remarks against Hindu gods to attract more followers on social media. Her parents were aware of her act and failed to report it. They have been arrested, and the girl has been sent to a detention home. We urge people not to circulate the video further,” the police said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Before being sent to Nari Niketan, the girl recorded a statement apologising for her actions. “I made a mistake by making the video. I only wanted to increase my followers. I apologise and request people not to make the video viral,” she said.

The police have appealed to the public to exercise restraint on social media and avoid sharing objectionable or offensive content that can hurt religious sentiments.