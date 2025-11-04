Pickpockets Strike At Akhilesh Yadav Rally In Chapra; RJD Candidate Khesari Lal's Father Loses ₹5,000

In an embarrassing incident, Mangaru Yadav, father of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Khesari Lal Yadav, had his pocket picked at a public rally addressed by Samajwadi Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav. The incident occurred on Sunday, 2 November, at Rewilganj in Chapra, where Akhilesh Yadav had come to seek votes in support of Khesari Lal Yadav.

According to reports, the rally witnessed a massive crowd, with the stage also overcrowded beyond capacity. Khesari Lal and his father Mangaru Yadav were present on the stage. Akhilesh Yadav arrived at the venue around two hours behind schedule and delivered his address. After the rally concluded, as Mangaru Yadav was returning home, a pickpocket took advantage of the crowd and stole from his pocket.

On his way home, Mangaru Yadav had a conversation with some people inside his vehicle, which was captured on video and went viral on social media. The person recording the video asked in Bhojpuri, "Baba samne baani, Khesari Lal Yadav ke pita ji. Baba kuch kahi, pocket maar leln sa" (Baba is in front, Khesari Lal Yadav's father. Baba, did they pick your pocket?)

In a pained voice, Mangaru Yadav replied, "Ka kahab, photo kheenchat baran sa, aa rupiyao kheenchat baran sa" (What can I say, they're taking photos and also taking money). The video maker added that "Hamar mobile maar leln sa... hamar mobile kheench leln sa" (They stole my mobile... they took my mobile). Another person chimed in, saying "300 rupaya hamaro maar leln sa... ab batai ee rally mein support kare wala na rahlan sa" (They took 300 rupees from me too... now tell me, there are no supporters left at this rally).

Mangaru Yadav then said, "Kul chhatu ail rahlan sa... laika jhapaas na baran sa" (All pickpockets had come... the boys are not innocent). The video maker expressed sympathy, saying, "Baba ke dard pata ba, baba ek ek rupaya joreni, aa paanch hazaar rupaya maar deln sa" (I know Baba's pain, Baba saves rupee by rupee, and they stole five thousand rupees). To this, Mangaru Yadav responded, "Ka karab, jore ke ta sabhe jorela... paisa bina jorle koi chhorela... pocket mein kharcha rahal ki du char din chalit" (What can I do, everyone saves... does anyone leave money without saving... there was money in the pocket that would have lasted two to four days).