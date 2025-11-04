Uttar Pradesh Protest: NSUI Activists Detained In Lucknow During Demonstration Against NCERT Syllabus Changes; ‘Save History’ Campaign Launched | VIDEO

NSUI activists detained in Lucknow during protest against NCERT syllabus changes under the “Save History” campaign |

Lucknow: Tension flared in Lucknow on Monday as members of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) protested against recent changes in the NCERT syllabus, accusing the council of erasing key historical references. The students objected to the reported removal of content related to Mahatma Gandhi, Nathuram Godse, RSS, and the 2002 Gujarat riots.

Students Block Road Outside KKC Degree College

Dozens of NSUI activists gathered outside KKC Degree College, blocking the road and chanting slogans against the NCERT and the central government. Police intervened after the protest escalated, detaining several students and shifting them to Eco Garden.

NSUI Accuses Government Of Distorting History

NSUI leaders claimed the syllabus revision was an attempt to narrow the educational perspective and manipulate historical narratives. “Removing chapters on Gandhi and Gujarat riots is an attack on factual history,” said NSUI activist Akhilesh Dubey.

लखनऊ- NCERT के नए पाठ्यक्रम पर तेज़ हुई सियासत।

कांग्रेस को छात्र विंग NSUI का बड़ा प्रदर्शन।

गांधी से जुड़े अध्याय को सिलेब्स से हटाने का आरोप।

लखनऊ के KKC में किया NSUI ने प्रदर्शन।

हाथों में तख़्ती बैनर लेकर लगाए सरकार विरोधी नारे।

पुलिस ने प्रदर्शनकारियों को हिरासत में लिया।। pic.twitter.com/nrXA6fEL8v — MOHD KALEEM ANI NEWS AGENCY (@mohdkaleem36) November 3, 2025

Student protester Pooja Verma added that concealing historical truths would harm democracy and weaken the education system’s neutrality.

‘Save History’ Campaign To Intensify Statewide

NSUI warned that if the decision is not reversed, demonstrations will spread across universities and colleges under their “Save History” campaign. Police have increased deployment outside key educational institutions to prevent further unrest.