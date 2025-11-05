Rajya Sabha MP Brijlal Recalls Mafia Rule During SP Regime At Housing Scheme Inauguration

Former DGP Brijlal Recalls Mafia Rule During SP Regime At Housing Scheme Inauguration |

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday inaugurated the “Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Housing Scheme” in Lucknow, built on land reclaimed from the mafia. On this occasion, flat allotment letters were distributed to 72 lower-income families by the Lucknow Development Authority.

During the event, Rajya Sabha MP and former Uttar Pradesh DGP Brijlal stunned the audience by recounting chilling tales of the mafia’s dominance under previous governments. He said, "During the Samajwadi Party regime, mafias freely engaged in hooliganism while the police and administration looked on helplessly."

“Dreaded gangsters like Mukhtar Ansari once controlled the land that today shelters the poor,” he remarked.

Brijlal revealed that there was a time when mafia rule prevailed even near the DGP’s office, and senior police and IAS officers used to visit Mukhtar Ansari’s house to pay him respect. He further alleged that Mukhtar Ansari masterminded the 2005 murder of BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai.

As IG (Law and Order), Brijlal had received intelligence that Mukhtar had procured light machine guns from Kashmir. Then-DSP Shailendra Pratap Singh seized the weapon and cartridges, but under political pressure, he was so harassed that he was forced to resign.

Brijlal said, "Under the SP government, criminals ran a parallel administration, enjoying complete political protection. In the Krishnanand Rai murder, 600 bullets were fired, 67 of which struck him, yet the government did nothing. During the Mau riots, Mukhtar roamed the streets openly with a rifle while the administration turned a blind eye."

He asserted that, under the strong and honest leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, mafia rule in Uttar Pradesh has come to an end. “Some criminals have been killed, some are behind bars, some have fled the state, and some are now repenting,” he said. With the rule of law firmly established, Uttar Pradesh has become a preferred destination for investors. “Where extortion and kidnapping once thrived, investments worth over ₹40 lakh crore are now flowing in,” Brijlal added.

Congratulating the beneficiaries, Brijlal said, “The place that once housed a mafia den is now home to 72 poor families fulfilling their dream of a home.” He credited this transformation to CM Yogi’s resolve and integrity, stating that true development is only possible when law and order prevails. “The Yogi government has freed Uttar Pradesh from crime and chaos, turning it into a symbol of investment, progress, and good governance,” he concluded.