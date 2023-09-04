After INS Vikrant, Indian Navy Eyes For Another Indigenous Aircraft Carrier: Navy Chief

The Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral R Hari Kumar, announced on Friday that the Indian Navy is considering a repeat order of an Indigenous Aircraft Carrier following the induction of INS Vikrant.

Speaking at the launch of the advanced stealth frigate Mahendragiri in Mumbai, Admiral Kumar stated, “We are working for a third aircraft career which will be a repeat of INS Vikrant. There is a lot of expertise that has been generated in terms of building an aircraft carrier. We are looking at having an IAC and preparing a case for it.”

This revelation highlights the Navy’s commitment to enhancing its maritime capabilities and maintaining a roust presence in the Indian Ocean Region and the border Indo-pacific, where traditional security challenges persist.

The launch of the advanced stealth frigate Mahendragiri marks a significant milestone in India’s maritime history, and it is the last of the seven warships of the Nilgiri-class stealth frigate to be launched at sea. The event took place at the Mazagaon Dock Shipbuilders Limited in Mumbai.

India’s naval expansion and modernization efforts, including the potential procurement of another Indigenous Aircraft Carrier, demonstrate the country’s commitment to safeguarding its maritime interests and maintaining security in the region.

Earlier this year during the aircraft carrier’s maiden visit to Mumbai harbour, Captain Vidhyadhar Harke, Commanding Officer of INS Vikrant, had said that India needs more aircraft carriers. “In the blue economy, safe sea link communication is important. The plan that was made post-independence about the fleet had four aircraft carrier developments. In 1950 planners proposed we should have three aircraft carriers. So if we think along those lines, then the Navy which is centred around the aircraft carrier, should need more aircraft carriers. It will be a strong step if we can make our own aircraft carriers. There should be more aircraft carriers,” said the officer.

With inputs from Indian Defence Research Wing

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)