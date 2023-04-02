‘India needs more aircraft carriers’ says Commanding Officer, INS Vikrant

Last year in September, India made headlines when Prime Minister Narendra Modi commissioned India’s first ingeniously built aircraft carrier — INS Vikrant — the largest ship ever built in India’s maritime history, in Kochi.

Presently, with INS Vikrant being completely operational at sea, it bolsters the maritime security of the nation and is seen as a significant step towards India’s self-reliance in the defence sector. It also proves India’s maritime power in the Indian subcontinent and continues to maintain dominance in the region, and beyond.

During the aircraft carrier’s maiden visit to Mumbai harbour recently, Captain Vidhyadhar Harke, Commanding Officer of INS Vikrant, addressed a volley of questions concerning the aircraft carrier, India’s positioning as a maritime power, and building Indo-pacific and Indian Ocean sea lanes of communication.

Excerpts from the interview.

How do you think the induction of INS Vikrant will enhance the capability of the Indian Navy?

With the INS Vikrant, India has joined a select group of nations such as the US, the UK, Russia, China and France, having the capability to indigenously design and build an aircraft carrier. This warship is a symbol of India’s strength and power. Seventy-six per cent of its content is from India and the construction is done at Cochin Shipyard. The design is by the Warship Design Bureau of India. Building an aircraft carrier and maintaining it is not easy. India is the fifth largest economy in the world and with INS Vikrant, our position in the Indian Ocean will become stronger. The country is focused on upholding the availability of all facilities and opening sea lanes of communication while maintaining the freedom of navigation and an aircraft carrier is an important aspect to achieve this. With this 500 ancillary units and other industries have got a boost. The technologies built for these warships are not only used for ships or defence purposes but for other infrastructure as well. The ropes and steel made for the ship can also be used outside and it is all made by the steel authorities of India. Constructing a ship is important but having a flow-back effect on the overall economy and enhancement is important.

Captain Vidhyadhar Harke |

What modernisation has taken place in this aircraft carrier compared to its earlier version?

The ship is capable of operating an air wing of 30 aircraft including MiG-29K fighter jets, Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) and Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) of the Navy. The fighter aircraft are launched using the Short Take-Off But Arrested Recovery (STOBAR) method and it is also equipped with a ski-jump for launching aircraft, and a set of three ‘arrester wires’ for their recovery onboard. The ship has 2,200 compartments and can accommodate a crew of around 1,600.

Has INS Vikrant participated in the multi-national sea-born exercises? How do you see India-Sri Lanka maritime relations?

The Indian Navy has signed many logistical assignments with the US, Australia, and other countries. Sri Lanka is an important neighbour and we always have had strong relations with it. We had several pieces of training and exercises, which will continue. The Indian Navy, for many years, has been doing bilateral and multilateral exercises with many countries. This is the first time that the Malabar exercise will be conducted off the coast of Sydney in Australia along with the US, Japanese, and Australian navies. It’s a significant exercise where many countries can come together and work and cooperate.

In how much time do you think INS Vikrant will be ready in a combatant role?

Any aircraft carrier takes a finite time for gestation of transiting from commissioning to operating aircraft and achieving full combat potential. Within five months we have been able to operate aircraft. And this is just the first step. We will build on that and integrate it with the fleet as well as integrate all the aircraft which are possible to integrate. Training of pilots will also be undertaken from this platform. Within five months of its commissioning, achieving so many intense operations shows that the Indian Navy has the ability to operate an aircraft carrier. We will intend to achieve our complete combat potential so that we become one combat-capable and credible platform.

Do you think India needs to have more aircraft carrier?

In the blue economy, safe sea link communication is important. The plan that was made post-independence about the fleet had four aircraft carrier developments. In 1950 planners proposed we should have three aircraft carriers. So if we think along those lines, then the Navy which is centred around the aircraft carrier, should need more aircraft carriers. It will be a strong step if we can make our own aircraft carriers. There should be more aircraft carriers.

What role do you see of the Indian navy in the Indo-Pacific region?

India is a firm believer in maintaining relations and we would work towards maintaining the sea links of communication and upholding the availability of all the facilities which are emanating to the seas. The warship will contribute to ensuring peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific and Indian Ocean region.

Post operating on INS Vikrant have you had any user inputs with regard to its operational capability, habitability, and technical advancements?

It's a constant process. The feedback constantly goes to them about what can be done and what not. It's an evolving design and we learn from each stage. If you see, in 1960 we started with small boats, then the Godavari class and Delhi class came and then INS Visakhapatnam and now INS Vikrant. It's a learning process and when we have to give design feedback we give them.

The Australian PM recently visited INS Vikrant…

I was proud that he came on my deck and sat in an indigenous aircraft. This is a signal to the world that India is capable of manufacturing and operating an aircraft as well as an aircraft carrier.