Indian painter Manjit Bawa's 'Untitled Durga' painting sold at whopping ₹15 crore at Christie's New York

Indian modern and contemporary painter Manjit Bawa's painting Untitled Durga is sold at Christie's New York at ₹15 crore. The painting presents the iconic Durga, the female supreme deity mounted on the back of her lion.

Durga was created by the gods to destroy the invincible buffalo-demon Mahisha. Using her power, wisdom and beauty Durga won this cosmic victory and good triumphed over evil. Instead of wielding weapons and wearing armor, Durga is reduced to the elemental components of the female figure, riding a lion. The emblematic goddess embodies a delicate exquisiteness, profound purity and all pervasive truth all of which are reflected in the meditative qualities of Bawa's own aesthetic and technical prowess.

Manjit Bawa was born in 1941 and died in 2008 and was known for his natural stylisation and figuration in his art work. Durga is one of his last works he produced between 2004 to 2008. His paintings were most influenced by the mythical icons such as Durga, Kali, Shiva, Krishna, or even Heer-Ranjha and Sohni-Mahiwal. The use of distinguished colours, lines and form over narrative style create mesmerising compositions on his oils.

Apart from Manjit, other artists like Sayed Haider Raza and Padamsee's Rouen's artworks are sold at about Rs 6.2 lakh each. In the past artists like Jeram Patel, Rummana Hussain, Rashid Choudhury, Ratan Parimoo, Vinod Rai Patel, Shanti Dave, Jamini Roy and Zarina's work have also been sold at whopping prices.

Founded in 1766 by Scottish auctioneer James Christie, Christie's is a British auction house. The place has three addresses including Rockefeller Center in New York City and at Alexandra House in Hong Kong with its main premises at St James's in London.

