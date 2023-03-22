Pride Month 2023: New York unveils 2023 theme for Pride and solidarity

File

New York City (NYC) Pride announces the official theme for 2023 and the kickoff to this year’s events and programming.

“Strength in Solidarity,” is the theme for NYC Pride 2023

Pride Month, also known as LGBTQ Pride Month, is observed in June in the United States and other countries across the world. It features vibrant, uplifting parades with floats and celebrities, joyful festivals, workshops, picnics, and parties as some of its main events.

NYC Pride aims to highlight the good that can and has been achieved through encouraging and supporting one another in a world where platforms of hate and violence are perpetuated and even applauded.

When people band together, the power of solidarity is actually limitless, but fear and intimidation simply serve to alienate and devalue the community and its allies.

This year’s theme highlights the cultural significance of the LGBTQIA+ community within the fabric of modern society, while acknowledging every individual’s uniqueness and ability to wield tremendous power when united with others.

Amidst a backdrop of increased attacks against members of the LGBTQIA+ community, especially in the form of legislation and physical violence that directly targets trans and BIPOC individuals, NYC Pride seeks to spotlight the power and resiliency of the community and its allies.

The NYC Pride 2023 calendar will feature legacy events including The Rally on Saturday, June 17 as well as the annual NYC Pride March, PrideFest, and Pride Island on Sunday, June 25.

