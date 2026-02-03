 Thane Police Seize Over ₹2.25 Crore Worth Of Heroin, Palghar Rickshaw Driver Arrested In Inter-State Drug Bust
Thane Police Seize Over ₹2.25 Crore Worth Of Heroin, Palghar Rickshaw Driver Arrested In Inter-State Drug Bust

Thane City Police arrested a 50-year-old man and seized 2.28 kg of heroin worth ₹2.25 crore near Ghodbunder Road. The inter-state haul marks a major crackdown on narcotics trafficking, with police probing wider supply links across Thane and Mumbai.

Fariyal SayyedUpdated: Tuesday, February 03, 2026, 08:36 PM IST
article-image
Thane Police seize heroin worth over ₹2.25 crore during an inter-state narcotics crackdown near Ghodbunder Roa | Representational Image

Thane, Feb 03: In a significant crackdown on inter-state narcotics trafficking, the Thane City Police Anti-Extortion Squad arrested a 50-year-old man and seized over two kilograms of heroin in the Gaumukh area on Sunday. The seized heroin is estimated to be worth approximately ₹2,25,91,550 in the international market.

The operation follows closely on the heels of a recent major drug bust in Diva’s Khardi village, where over 1.7 kg of heroin was recovered, signalling an intensified offensive by local authorities against the drug menace.

The operation
Acting on a precise tip-off received by Police Constable Ashish Thakur, the Anti-Extortion Squad learned that an individual would be arriving from another state to deliver a large consignment of heroin near the Gaumukh customs post on Ghodbunder Road.

Under the strategic guidance of Senior Police Inspector Shailesh Salvi, a specialised team led by Assistant Police Inspector Sunil Tarmale laid a trap in the vicinity.

During their patrol, the team spotted a man behaving suspiciously as he walked towards the customs post. Upon intercepting and searching him, officers discovered a bag containing 2 kg 288.6 grams of high-grade heroin.

Legal action by Thane Police
The accused has been identified as Fardin Gulzar Mulla, a resident of Palghar district who reportedly works as an auto-rickshaw driver.

Following the recovery, a formal complaint was lodged by Assistant Police Sub-Inspector Sandeep Bhosale. The Kasarvadavali police have registered a case against Mulla under: Section 8(c): Prohibition of certain operations (possession/sale of narcotics); Section 21(c): Punishment for contravention in relation to manufactured drugs and preparations (commercial quantity).

Ongoing investigation
The investigation is currently being spearheaded by Senior Police Inspector Nivrutti Kolhatkar. Authorities are now working to trace the “forward and backward linkages” of the consignment—specifically where the drugs were sourced from and who the intended distributors were within the Thane and Mumbai metropolitan regions.

“This is a major haul that disrupts a significant supply chain,” a police official stated. “We are investigating if the accused is part of a larger organised syndicate operating across state borders.”

