ICSI CSEET January 2026 Admit Card OUT At icsi.edu; Exam On January 10

ICSI CSEET January 2026 Admit Card: The CSEET January 2026 admit card has been made available to registered candidates by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). The admission card can only be downloaded online by students who applied for CSEET between January 2026 and December 15, 2025.

Direct link of official announcement

ICSI CSEET January 2026 Admit Card: Important details

CSEET January 2026 Admit Card Released: January 2026

Last Date to Apply for CSEET Jan 2026: December 15, 2025

CSEET January 2026 Exam Date: January 10, 2026

Exam Mode: Remote proctored mode

Note: January 2026 will be the last CSEET examination conducted in remote proctored mode by ICSI

ICSI CSEET January 2026 Admit Card: Steps to download admit card

Candidates must download their CSEET January 2026 admission card:

Step 1: Go to cards.online-ap1.com, the provided website.

Step 2: Enter your login information for CSEET 2026.

Step 3: The CSEET admit card will now appear on the screen.

Step 4: Verify the admit card information.

Step 5: The January 2026 CSEET admit card can be downloaded

Step 6: Save the admit card for future reference.

Direct link to download admit card

ICSI CSEET January 2026 Admit Card: Details mentioned on admit card

Candidate’s name

Parent’s name

Date of the CSEET January 2026 exam

Name of the examination

Exam timing

Link to appear for the online test

For more information candidates are advised to visit the official website.