ICSI CSEET January 2026 Admit Card OUT At icsi.edu; Exam On January 10

ICSI CSEET January 2026 Admit Card: The CSEET January 2026 admit card has been made available to registered candidates by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). The admission card can only be downloaded online by students who applied for CSEET between January 2026 and December 15, 2025.
Direct link of official announcement
ICSI CSEET January 2026 Admit Card: Important details
CSEET January 2026 Admit Card Released: January 2026
Last Date to Apply for CSEET Jan 2026: December 15, 2025
CSEET January 2026 Exam Date: January 10, 2026
Exam Mode: Remote proctored mode
Note: January 2026 will be the last CSEET examination conducted in remote proctored mode by ICSI
ICSI CSEET January 2026 Admit Card: Steps to download admit card
Candidates must download their CSEET January 2026 admission card:
Step 1: Go to cards.online-ap1.com, the provided website.
Step 2: Enter your login information for CSEET 2026.
Step 3: The CSEET admit card will now appear on the screen.
Step 4: Verify the admit card information.
Step 5: The January 2026 CSEET admit card can be downloaded
Step 6: Save the admit card for future reference.
Direct link to download admit card
ICSI CSEET January 2026 Admit Card: Details mentioned on admit card
Candidate’s name
Parent’s name
Date of the CSEET January 2026 exam
Name of the examination
Exam timing
Link to appear for the online test
For more information candidates are advised to visit the official website.