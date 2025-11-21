 Rajasthan News: Case Filed Against 2 Christian Missionaries For Alleged Illegal Religious Conversion In Kota
Rajasthan News: Case Filed Against 2 Christian Missionaries For Alleged Illegal Religious Conversion In Kota

Kota's Borkheda Police Station Officer Devesh Bhardwaj said that Christian missionaries Chandi Varghese, a resident of Delhi, and Arun John, a resident of Kota, have been detained in the case registered on a complaint filed by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal officials.

Manish GodhaUpdated: Friday, November 21, 2025, 05:52 PM IST
article-image
Case Filed Against 2 Christian Missionaries For Alleged Illegal Religious Conversion In Kota | Pexels Image

Jaipur: A case of alleged religious conversion has been registered against two Christian missionaries under sections of the recently enacted Rajasthan Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2025, in the state and BNS in Kota on Thursday night.

“The police received a complaint against the two accused, alleging that they had invited people to the Beersheba Church on Canal Road between November 4th and 6th under the guise of a spiritual discourse and allegedly converted them. Some videos and other facts were also presented in this regard. The event was also broadcast live on social media.”

The case has been registered under Section 299 of the BNS for hurting religious sentiments and under Sections 3 and 5 of the Rajasthan Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2025.

The state government notified the new law against religious conversion on October 29, 2025, which provides religious conversion a non-bailable offense and stringent punishments.

