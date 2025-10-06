 Panvel Municipal Corporation Installs Eco-Friendly Bus Shelters With Solar-Powered Lighting And CCTV Across City
Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Monday, October 06, 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Panvel: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has installed state-of-the-art, environmentally friendly bus shelters across its jurisdiction. The shelters are equipped with solar-powered lighting and CCTV cameras, ensuring both sustainability and passenger safety.

Coverage and Accessibility

A total of 48 bus shelters have been installed along routes frequently used by NMMT buses, private buses, and commuters.

Government-Funded Eco Initiative

"The initiative aligns with government directives to promote eco-friendly infrastructure and is funded through government grants. The shelters have been strategically placed so as not to inconvenience students, office-goers, and daily commuters" said an official.

Concerns Over Placement

However, local leaders have raised concerns about unnecessary shelters being installed at inappropriate locations.

Amol Shitole, President of Shekap Kamothe, has written to the PMC warning of a potential protest if shelters are placed in areas where buses do not run regularly, particularly at Sector 22, Kamothe. Similarly, Subhash Gaikwad, Panvel Taluka Chief of Bhim Shakti, requested shelters at Obedkar Nagar on NH-4, a busy commuter spot.

PMC Responds on Safety and Convenience

The PMC stated that the placement of shelters considers public convenience and safety. The integrated CCTV systems are expected to deter theft and improve security at bus stops, while solar panels reduce electricity consumption and carbon emissions.

Positive Reception

The shelters have been welcomed as a step towards modern, sustainable public transport infrastructure in the Panvel region.

