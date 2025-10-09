Zoho Founder Sridhar Vembu Reflects On 20 Years Of Hard Work After Rapid Adoption, Netizens React, 'Good Things Take Time'

Sridhar Vembu is the co-founder of Zoho Corp. | Facebook

Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu revisited a 2007 news article questioning whether his fledgling company could challenge Microsoft in the burgeoning web-based office software space. Nearly two decades later, amid a national push for indigenous technology under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Swadeshi" initiative, Zoho is finally witnessing accelerated adoption – a vindication of Vembu's philosophy of perseverance over quick wins.

The post, shared by Vembu on X, features a screenshot of the CNET article titled "Working Webware: Can Zoho steal Microsoft’s customers?" dated November 29, 2007. In it, Vembu reflects on the slow grind,"Five years, ten years after this article, we had clearly failed to make any dent in the market. That is why we say 'Your life's work, powered by our life's work' on our website. Find your life's work and do it. Then stop worrying about success. Staying alive while doing our life's work, that is success for us." The message underscores Zoho's ethos of building sustainable tools for creators and businesses, rather than chasing viral hype.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

This reflection comes at a pivotal moment for Zoho, as high-profile endorsements from Indian government leaders signal a shift toward homegrown tech solutions. Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced his switch to Zoho Mail for official communications, urging others to follow suit in ditching global giants like Google and Microsoft. Similarly, IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw made headlines by using Zoho Show – Zoho's cloud-based presentation tool – for a cabinet briefing on Union Cabinet decisions, explicitly promoting it as part of the "Swadeshi ka Sankalp" (Resolve for Indigenous) campaign. Vaishnaw even shared a clip on X, captioning it: "Switch to Swadeshi! Cabinet briefing using Zoho Show." These moves align with Modi's broader call for self-reliance in technology, amplified by the BJP's three-month "Har Ghar Swadeshi" drive, which encourages households and offices to adopt Indian alternatives.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Zoho's rise after government push

Zoho's growth trajectory, though deliberate, is now gaining momentum. As of 2025, Landbase reported that over 106,000 verified companies worldwide rely on Zoho's suite of tools, spanning CRM, email, and collaboration software. The company, in its Q1 update, claims that Zoho CRM alone boasts more than 300,000 business users, reflecting a stable increase from 2024. The company's small and medium enterprise (SME) segment has seen particularly robust expansion, with 40 percent YoY customer growth in the first half of 2025 alone. Overall, Zoho's ecosystem now serves tens of millions of users globally, with its office suite – including Zoho Show for presentations – integrated into workflows for document creation, spreadsheets, and more.

Arattai sees massive growth

A standout performer is Arattai, Zoho's secure messaging app launched in 2021 as a "simple, easy-to-use" alternative for personal and group chats. In September, Arattai experienced explosive growth following government nods, with daily sign-ups surging 100-fold from around 3,000 to over 350,000. User traffic has similarly skyrocketed, positioning it as a contender in India's messaging market, though experts note the need for features like end-to-end encryption to sustain momentum against rivals like WhatsApp.

This resurgence is deeply rooted in Vembu's frugal innovation mindset, a philosophy shaped by his rural Tamil Nadu upbringing and aversion to Silicon Valley excess.

For Vembu, success isn't measured in quarterly valuations but in enduring impact. As Zoho powers more "life's work" – from startups to ministries – the 2007 doubters may finally see the dent they once dismissed. In an era of geopolitical tech tensions, Zoho's story is a testament to patient, principled building.

Users are reacting to Vembu's emotional post with praises and accolades. One user aptly responded, "Good thigns take time." We couldn't agree more.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)