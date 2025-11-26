iQoo 15 With 7,000mAh Battery Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Offers

iQoo 15 smartphone has launched in India. The phone packs a 7,000mAh battery, a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, and three 50-megapixel rear cameras. With its flagship-level specifications and pricing, the smartphone intends to compete with the Realme GT 8 Pro and the OnePlus 15 in the Indian market. The phone comes with several launch offers and its open sale is listed to begin from December 1.

iQoo 15 price in India, availability, launch offers

iQoo 15 is priced in India starting from Rs. 72,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option and Rs. 79,999 for the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage model. Launch offers include Rs. 7,000 off on select bank cards or an additional Rs. 7,000 off on exchange of old phones. There's also an additional Rs. 1,000 coupon discount as well. The sale for Priority Pass users will begin on November 27 at 12pm IST, while the general sale will begin on December 1 at 12pm IST. iQoo 15 will be available on Amazon.in, iQoo.com and select retail and Vivo retail stores.

iQoo 15 specifications

Coming to the specifications, the iQoo 15 features a Samsung 2K M14 LEAD OLED display with 2,600nits brightness. It is confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and run on OriginOS out of the box. The phone promises five years of OS updates and seven years of security patches. The phone also integrates a supercomputing Q3 chip for better gaming performance, including 144fps.

The iQoo 15 is teased to have a 8,000mm2 single layer VC colling system, and a 7,000mAh battery with 40W wireless charging support. As for camera, the phone features three 50-megapixel rear cameras - one 3x periscope, one VCS true colour camera, and one wide-angle lens. Camera features inlcude multi-focal portrait.

The iQoo 15 comes with IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance, dual axis vibration motor, and dual master speaker.