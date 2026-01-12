 South Korea Plans Nvidia AI Research Centre After Ministerial Talks
South Korea’s Ministry of Science met Nvidia’s executive Jay Puri to discuss swiftly establishing an R&D centre in the country, aiming to foster AI startups. Meanwhile, Naver unveiled the nation’s largest AI computing cluster powered by Nvidia B200 GPUs, designed for large-scale AI model training and accelerating development of multi-modal AI technologies.

IANSUpdated: Monday, January 12, 2026, 06:51 PM IST
Seoul: The science ministry here said on Sunday it has shared a view with Nvidia Corp. on swiftly setting up a research centre in South Korea.

Second Vice Science Minister Ryu Je-myung met with Jay Puri, executive vice president at Nvidia, in California on Friday (U.S. time), according to the Ministry of Science and ICT, reports Yonhap news agency.

During the meeting, Ryu and Puri shared a consensus on the need to promptly establish Nvidia's research and development facility in South Korea and discussed ways to jointly foster artificial intelligence startups, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, South Korean tech giant Naver said it has built the country's largest artificial intelligence (AI) computing cluster powered by Nvidia Corp.'s next-generation B200 Blackwell graphics processing units (GPUs).

The B200 4K Cluster gives Naver computing power on a global scale and will support the development of its proprietary foundation models and the broader application of AI technologies, the company said in a press release.

"This AI infrastructure is a meaningful step in strengthening national AI competitiveness and self-reliance," Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Choi Soo-yeon said.

"Naver will leverage the infrastructure that enables rapid training and iterative experimentation to more flexibly apply AI technologies to services and industrial sites, creating tangible value," she added.

The cluster is designed for large-scale parallel processing and high-speed communications and offers performance comparable to that of the world's top 500 supercomputers, the release said.

Naver expects the infrastructure to speed up AI model development by about 12 times and plans to expand training of so-called omni models that can process text, images, video and audio simultaneously, said the report.

