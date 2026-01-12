 AI-Enabled Farm-Gate Quality, Traceability To Boost India’s Medicinal Plant Supply Chain
e-Paper Get App
HomeTechAI-Enabled Farm-Gate Quality, Traceability To Boost India’s Medicinal Plant Supply Chain

AI-Enabled Farm-Gate Quality, Traceability To Boost India’s Medicinal Plant Supply Chain

The experts, including those from the National Medicinal Plant Board (NMPB) and the Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda (ITRA), were speaking at a two-day national seminar on “Design and Development of Tools for Quality Assessment of Medicinal Plants at Farm Gates” at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi.

IANSUpdated: Monday, January 12, 2026, 06:16 PM IST
article-image
AI-Enabled Farm-Gate Quality, Traceability To Boost India’s Medicinal Plant Supply Chain |

New Delhi: Artificial intelligence (AI) and related technologies are crucial to monitor, verify, and document the quality and journey of medicinal plants right from the farm (the farm-gate) through the entire supply chain, said experts from the Ministry of Ayush.

The experts, including those from the National Medicinal Plant Board (NMPB) and the Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda (ITRA), were speaking at a two-day national seminar on “Design and Development of Tools for Quality Assessment of Medicinal Plants at Farm Gates” at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi.

The event brought national focus to India’s medicinal plant sector, assured quality, traceability, and standardisation of raw materials at the point of origin.

Prof. Dr. Mahesh Kumar Dadhich, Chief Executive Officer, NMPB, and Prof. Dr. Tanuja Nesari, Director, ITRA, emphasised the need to integrate innovation, regulation, and traditional knowledge to build global confidence in Indian medicinal plant raw materials.

FPJ Shorts
Apple’s iPhone CY25 Exports From India Cross ₹2 Lakh Crore For First Time
Apple’s iPhone CY25 Exports From India Cross ₹2 Lakh Crore For First Time
Lauren Bell Becomes New RCB Sensation In WPL 2026 - A Look At Stunning Pictures Of 25-Year-Old English Bowler
Lauren Bell Becomes New RCB Sensation In WPL 2026 - A Look At Stunning Pictures Of 25-Year-Old English Bowler
Bigg Boss OTT Winner Elvish Yadav Mobbed By Fans In East Delhi, Netizens Joke 'System Hang Ho Gaya'- Watch Viral VIDEO
Bigg Boss OTT Winner Elvish Yadav Mobbed By Fans In East Delhi, Netizens Joke 'System Hang Ho Gaya'- Watch Viral VIDEO
'Togetherness Forever..': Former India Opener Shikhar Dhawan Announces Engagement To Sophie Shine With Heartfelt Instagram Post
'Togetherness Forever..': Former India Opener Shikhar Dhawan Announces Engagement To Sophie Shine With Heartfelt Instagram Post

The seminar convened policymakers, scientists, technologists, industry leaders, and researchers to deliberate on strengthening farm-gate quality systems as a foundation for the sustainable growth and global competitiveness of India’s Ayush and medicinal plant ecosystem.

Technical sessions examined the entire medicinal plant value chain -- from sustainable cultivation and regenerative agriculture to AI-enabled quality assessment, digital traceability, and supply-chain integration.

Experts from ICAR-Directorate of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants Research (DMAPR), IIT Delhi, the World Health Organization (WHO), the Ministry of Ayush, and Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS) shared evidence-based insights and field experiences.

Read Also
iPhone 17 Price In India Cut By Up To ₹8,000 During Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2026
article-image

The discussions highlighted that India is both technically and institutionally prepared to adopt AI-based diagnostics, digital phenotyping, and integrated quality frameworks, reinforcing the credibility of Indian medicinal plant raw materials in domestic as well as international markets.

The seminar also highlighted the integration of traditional knowledge systems such as Vriksha Ayurveda with modern quality-control frameworks. It demonstrated how India’s heritage can be scientifically validated and digitised to strengthen global acceptance. Strong emphasis was placed on capacity building, with participants gaining exposure to advanced tools, standards, and evolving policy directions.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Apple’s iPhone CY25 Exports From India Cross ₹2 Lakh Crore For First Time

Apple’s iPhone CY25 Exports From India Cross ₹2 Lakh Crore For First Time

iPhone 17 Price In India Cut By Up To ₹8,000 During Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2026

iPhone 17 Price In India Cut By Up To ₹8,000 During Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2026

Infosys Faces Risk Of Losing $150 Million Annual Revenue From Major Client

Infosys Faces Risk Of Losing $150 Million Annual Revenue From Major Client

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Tipped To Launch On February 25, New Galaxy S26+ Variant To Replace Edge...

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Tipped To Launch On February 25, New Galaxy S26+ Variant To Replace Edge...

'PSLV-C62 Mission Witnesses Disturbance At PS3 Stage, Deviation In Vehicle's Flight Path': ISRO

'PSLV-C62 Mission Witnesses Disturbance At PS3 Stage, Deviation In Vehicle's Flight Path': ISRO