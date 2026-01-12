iPhone 17 Price In India Cut By Up To ₹8,000 During Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2026

Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2026 is set to begin on January 17 and there are several price cuts on smartphones and other electronics. The newly launched iPhone 17 is also part of the list, with an anticipated Rs. 8,000 price cut on the model.

iPhone 17 will be listed with a discount

According to Flipkart’s early announcement, the iPhone 17 will be available at Rs. 74,999 during the sale period, down from its original launch price of Rs. 82,900. This reduction represents a direct saving of around Rs. 8,000 off the base price.

While full details of how this price will be structured, whether it includes instant discounts or bank-specific offers, are yet to be disclosed, reports suggest that the sale could combine direct price cuts with additional incentives such as bank card discounts.

How buyers could save more

Buyers paying with selected bank credit or debit cards might secure further reductions on the discounted price. Additional exchange bonuses for returning older devices are also likely, potentially lowering the effective cost of the iPhone 17 even further.

Flipkart will open the Republic Day Sale on January 17, with early access expected for Plus and Black members. The exact duration of the sale and the detailed terms of individual offers will be revealed by Flipkart closer to the launch date.

iPhone 17 specifications

The iPhone 17 features a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion technology, delivering an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz, along with an Always-On capability that adjusts down to 1Hz when not in use. The device is powered by the A19 chip, and it introduces the new Apple-designed N1 wireless networking chip that supports Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thread for enhanced connectivity and reliability.

The iPhone 17 comes equipped with a dual-camera system, including a 48-megapixel Fusion Main camera with optical-quality 2x Telephoto capabilities and a new 48-megapixel Fusion Ultra Wide camera. It supports spatial photos and videos for immersive experiences on Apple Vision Pro, along with features like Spatial Audio capture, Audio Mix for post-capture sound adjustments, and wind noise reduction.