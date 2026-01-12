LG Display Vows To Address China's Rise Through OLED Cost Reduction |

Seoul: LG Display Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jeong Chul-dong has vowed to address China's rise in the liquid crystal display (LCD) sector by improving the price competitiveness of its premium organic light-emitting diode (OLED) panels.

Jeong made the remark during a meeting with reporters in Las Vegas on Wednesday (U.S. time) on the margins of CES 2026, sharing his views on exhibitions by Chinese technology firms, Yonhap news agency reported on Monday

"I had the impression that Chinese companies have made significant efforts in terms of resolution and costs for their LCD products in an attempt to catch up with OLED," Jeong said. "I felt that competition has intensified significantly."

Jeong, however, noted that OLED panels still stand out compared with LCD counterparts in terms of technology, adding that LG Display will continue efforts to cut costs for OLED products to counter Chinese rivals.

The CEO said such efforts will enable LG Display to supply price-competitive OLED panels to clients, helping them roll out affordable premium products amid the rise of budget LCD rivals.

While OLED TVs are generally perceived as premium products, their prices have been considered a hurdle for consumers, who often turn to LCD products for more affordable options.

The CEO added the company will utilise artificial intelligence (AI) technology to revamp its structure to generate stable profits.

The display maker earlier said its accumulated operating profit for the January-September period came to 348.5 billion won (US$238.8 million), paving the way for a turnaround on an annual basis for the first time since 2021.

"This year, our goal is to become a technology-oriented business that generates profits continuously," Jeong said. "Beyond turning to profit, we aim to build the capacity to withstand any market environment."

He added the company will proactively address the rise of the humanoid robot industry, building on experiences gained from the automotive display segment.

"Seeing numerous humanoid robots (at the exhibition) made me think that the display sector must pursue innovation accordingly," Jeong said. "LG Display already holds necessary technologies, including those for P-OLED products, which are reliable and enable curved designs (for humanoid robots)," he added.

