 Tesla & SpaceX CEO Elon Musk To Open X Algorithm To Public Within Week
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said X will open its recommendation algorithm to the public in seven days, including code for organic and ad-driven posts. Musk said the goal is to maximise “unregretted user-seconds”. The move comes amid regulatory scrutiny in Europe, user complaints about feeds, and earlier admission of a major bug in the “For You” algorithm.

IANSUpdated: Monday, January 12, 2026, 06:40 PM IST
Tesla & SpaceX CEO Elon Musk To Open X Algorithm To Public Within Week | X/@OwenGregorian

New Delhi: Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has said that he will open the new X algorithm to the public in seven days. It will include all code for organic and advertising post recommendations.

“We will publish the full algorithm in a week. Still much to improve. It’s just trying to show you what you are most likely to find interesting. The goal is to maximise unregretted user-seconds,” Musk said.

"This will be repeated every 4 weeks, with comprehensive developer notes, to help you understand what changed," he posted on X.

The world’s richest man didn’t say why X was making its algorithm open source. He and the company have clashed several times with regulators over content being shown to users.

The decision comes as the European Commission has decided to extend a retention order sent to X last year, which related to algorithms and dissemination of illegal content.

Some X users had previously complained that they were receiving fewer posts on the social media platform from people they follow.

In October, Musk confirmed in a post on X that the company had found a “significant bug” in the platform’s “For You” algorithm and pledged a fix.

The company has also been working to incorporate more artificial intelligence into its recommendation algorithm for X, using Grok.

Meanwhile, Musk’s artificial intelligence startup, xAI, has announced the completion of a $20 billion funding round from investors including Nvidia, Valor Equity Partners and the Qatar Investment Authority.

The company did not disclose individual investment amounts or the split between debt and equity, and named Stepstone Group, Fidelity Management &amp; Research, MGX, Baron Capital Group and Cisco Systems Inc.’s investment group among other investors who participated in the funding.

xAI had planned for roughly $7.5 billion of equity and up to $12.5 billion of debt parked in a special purpose vehicle to buy Nvidia processors. The chips would be rented out for five years, allowing financiers to recoup their investment, according to reports.

