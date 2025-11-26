OnePlus 15R With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC To Launch In India On December 17: What To Expect

OnePlus 15R India launch date has been announced, and the smartphone is finally releasing in India on December 17. The company has also confirmed key features of the phone, including its processor. The OnePlus 15R will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Mobile platform. The phone is touted to offer an 11 percent increase in GPU performance, a 36 percent increase in CPU performance, and a 46 percent improvement in AI performance compared to the previous generation model- which is the OnePlus 13R.

The company has confirmed the launch date of the OnePlus 15R as December 17, and has also said that availability will be after a few weeks. OnePlus India CEO Robin Liu said in a statement, "OnePlus has always led the way in speed, and I'm thrilled that OnePlus 15R, our new performance flagship, will be equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, one of the fastest and most powerful chipsets on the market. We've worked closely with Qualcomm to ensure the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Mobile Platform is optimised for our users, and I'm excited to see how our users take to the OnePlus 15R when it launches later this year."

The OnePlus 15R is likely to be a slightly watered down variant of the OnePlus 15, which boasts of flagship-level specifications and is priced above the Rs. 70,000 range. The OnePlus 15R will see a slightly lowered price tag.

Teasers suggest that the phone will come with IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K certifications. The OnePlus 15R will also run on OxygenOS 16

As for the OnePlus 15, it is currently up for grabs for Rs. 72,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB model, with the higher 16GB + 512GB variant priced at Rs. 79,999.