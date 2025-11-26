Delhi-NCR Tech Firms Raise $2.4 Billion In 2025 As Late-Stage Funding Surges And Early Rounds Weaken

Delhi-NCR tech companies raised $2.4 billion in the first nine months of 2025, up 12 per cent from $2.1 billion in the same period a year earlier. | File Pic (Representative Image)

New Delhi: Delhi-NCR tech companies raised $2.4 billion in the first nine months of 2025, up 12 per cent from $2.1 billion in the same period a year earlier, a report said on Tuesday.

Late‑stage funding recorded strong momentum at $1.6 billion, a 77 per cent rise from $920 million in 9 months of 2024, and a 121 per cent increase compared to $737 million raised in the same period of 2023, the report from data intelligence platform Tracxn Technologies said.

Seed funding softened to $174 million, down 50 per cent year‑on‑year, and early‑stage investment declined to $644 million, down 26 per cent. Three mega deals over $100 million also drove the funding momentum.

"The data shows strong late-stage momentum and continued occurrence of large-ticket deals, while early and seed-stage investments softened compared to the previous period. IPO and acquisition activity also gained visibility, further shaping the region’s tech ecosystem," the report said.

Read Also OnePlus 15R With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC To Launch In India On December 17: What To Expect

Auto tech, retail, and enterprise applications emerged as the top-performing sectors with auto tech securing $1.3 billion, a 517 per cent jump from the nine-month period in 2024.

The retail sector recorded funding of $576 million, down 2 per cent on a YoY basis and up 7 per cent compared to funding in 9M 2023. Enterprise Applications secured $374 million, down 12 per cent compared to $424 million raised in 9M 2024

The period also saw 11 initial public offerings and 25 acquisitions, up 79 per cent from 14 in 9M 2024.

Geographically, Delhi continued to lead the region’s innovation landscape, commanding 57 per cent of all tech funding, reinforcing its position as the primary hub within Delhi-NCR. Gurugram followed with 34 per cent of total investments, reflecting its sustained appeal among growth-stage and late-stage backers.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)