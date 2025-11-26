Realme P4x, Realme Watch 5 To Launch In India On December 4: All You Need To Know

Just days after the launch of the Realme GT 8 Pro in India, Realme has announced the arrival of another device. The Realme P4x is all set to launch in India on December 4, alongside the launch of the Realme Watch 5. To recall, the Realme P4 series was unveiled in India in August this year. At that time, the Realme P4 and the Realme P4 Pro smartphones were launch. Now, a new variant Realme P4x, is being added to the mix.

After the India launch on December 4, the Realme P4x and Realme Watch 5 will be available for purchase on Realme India website, Flipkart and mainline stores.

Realme P4x specifications

In a press release, the company has confirmed that the Realme P4x will pack a 7,000mAh battery, similar to that of the Realme P4 and Realme P4 Pro phones. Support for fast charging has been watered down to 45W. The other two phones come with 80W fast charging support.

Furthermore, Realme has also confirmed that the P4x is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra 5G chipset, similar to that of Realme P4. The phone is said to support up to 90fps gameplay on BGMI, and up to 120fps on Free Fire. The device also features a 5300mm2 VC Frostcore Cooling System, the only Vapour Chamber cooling system in its segment that ensures a 20-degree celsius drop in CPU temperature.

The display is teased to sport a 144Hz refresh rate. Realme P4X is also said to support 18GB dynamic RAM, and up to 256GB storage. Teasers also suggest that the phone will see a design change from the Realme P4, which sported a rectangular module. The Realme P4x sports a capsule-like module with three sensors sitting one below the other.

Realme Watch 5 specifications

The Realme Watch 5 is teased to feature a 1.97-inch AMOLED display with a 2D flat glass cover, an aluminium alloy functional crown, a metallic texture uni-body design with honeycomb speaker holes. The smartwach is touted to offer 20-day battery life in Light Mode and offers everyday fitness and health tracking features