Oakley Meta HSTN AI Smart Glasses With 3K Camera Recording Launched In India: Price, Features

After unveiling them in June, Oakley Meta HSTN AI Smart Glasses have finally launched in India. Some of the features include voice commands, AI tech, 3K camera recording, calling and messaging support, and IPX4 water and dust resistance. Meta also partners with Ray-Ban for its AI smart glasses range, and recently it even introduced the Meta Ray-Ban Display with the neural band. However, that is not yet available in India.

Oakley Meta HSTN AI Smart Glasses: Price In India, Availability

Coming back to the Oakley Meta HSTN AI smart glasses, they are priced at Rs. 41,800. Pre-sales have already kicked off via the official Sunglass Hut website, with general sales beginning December 1. It will also be available in leading optical and sunglass stores nationwide.

Oakley is rolling out six Rx-ready frame and lens combinations - Oakley Meta HSTN Warm Grey with PRIZM Ruby Lenses, Oakley Meta HSTN Black with PRIZM Polar Black Lenses, Oakley Meta HSTN Brown Smoke with PRIZM Polar Deep-Water Lenses, Oakley Meta HSTN Black with Transitions Amethyst Lenses, Oakley Meta HSTN Clear with Transitions Grey Lenses, and Oakley Meta HSTN Black with Clear Lenses.

Oakley Meta HSTN AI Smart Glasses: New features

The new Oakley Meta AI glasses are aimed at athletes. As mentioned, the smart glasses feature a camera with a 12-megapixel sensor that supports video recording up to 3k resolution. It is listed to offer 1080p support and have LED light support as well. The Oakley Meta glasses supports livestreaming on social media apps and has a five microphone array to record audio. It features IPX4 protection from water and dust.

Apart from all of this, the Oakley Meta glasses can take calls and send messages on social media apps and WhatsApp as well. The voice assistant prompt is ‘Hey Meta’ and owner can ask the AI glasses about their calendar, the weather, and even play music. Hands-free voice interactions now support Hindi, including queries, photo/video capture, calls, texts, and media control. Upcoming features include Hindi-enabled UPI Lite payments.

Meta AI earlier even introduced the voice of Bollywood star Deepika Padukone (in Indian English), joining a global roster of celebrity options.

As per Meta, the new smart glasses offer up to 8 hours of battery life on a single charge and 19 hours on standby. It comes with a charging case that claims to provide up to 48 hours of charging.