OnePlus 15 Launches In India: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, 7300mAh Battery, 165Hz Display Starting At ₹72,999; Check Details

OnePlus 15 Launches In India | YouTube | Screenshot

Mumbai, November 13: OnePlus has pulled the wraps off its latest flagship, the OnePlus 15. This marks one of its most ambitious smartphone launches in recent years. Introduced in India with considerable anticipation, the new device reflects the brand’s shift toward ultra-premium engineering, a renewed focus on endurance and its most aggressive performance tuning yet.

The company’s new flagship arrives as the successor to the OnePlus 14 series and makes its intent clear, which is to challenge the very top tier of Android smartphones with brute power, a bold design and a battery larger than anything the company has attempted before.

Pricing & Availability

OnePlus is offering the device in India starting at ₹72,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB model, with the higher 16GB + 512GB variant priced at ₹79,999.

The handset is available on OnePlus.in, the OnePlus Store app, Amazon India and authorised offline partners. Launch offers include instant bank discounts, exchange bonuses and EMI options, clearly aimed at attracting early adopters of the premium segment.

Performance

At the heart of the OnePlus 15 is Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, making it one of the first devices in India to use the cutting-edge processor.

OnePlus pairs this with a unique Tri-Chip Architecture - separate dedicated chips handle touch response and wireless connectivity, ensuring gaming fluidity and stable data performance even under heavy load.

The brand has also revamped its thermal management with a new-generation 360 degrees Cryo-Velocity Cooling System, allowing sustained frame rates during gaming and long media sessions.

Display & Design

The front of the OnePlus 15 is dominated by a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED panel, running at a silky-smooth 165Hz refresh rate.

Slim 1.15mm bezels give the phone a crisp, almost borderless look, while colour options like Absolute Black, Misty Purple, and a rugged Sand Storm finish offer both elegance and durability.

This generation also focuses on eye comfort - TUV-certified enhancements reduce visual fatigue during prolonged usage.

Battery & Charging

Perhaps the most dramatic upgrade comes in the battery department.

OnePlus has fitted the device with a 7,300mAh powerhouse—its biggest battery ever. The company claims this upgrade dramatically extends real-world usage, especially at higher refresh rates.

Charging isn’t left behind:

120W SUPERVOOC wired charging

50W wireless charging

This combination positions the OnePlus 15 among the fastest-charging flagships available.

Cameras

The OnePlus 15 uses a triple-camera setup built entirely around 50-megapixel sensors - wide, ultra-wide and telephoto.

The telephoto lens offers around 3.5× optical zoom, while video shooters get formats like Dolby Vision, LOG video and 4K at 120fps.

A refined imaging engine - OnePlus’s new DetailMax Engine - promises improved clarity, colour accuracy and night performance.

A 32MP front camera handles selfies and video calls with sharper detail and enhanced HDR processing.

Software & Connectivity

Powered by OxygenOS 16 (based on Android 16), the phone introduces AI-assisted tools, advanced gaming modes and faster app transitions.

Connectivity gets a boost with support for 5G, next-gen Wi-Fi standards and enhanced low-latency features for esports-style gameplay.

The build quality also sees an upgrade, with improved water and dust resistance across variants.