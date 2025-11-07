OnePlus 15 To Pack 7,300mAh Battery, 165Hz Refresh Rate Display: Key Specs Unveiled Ahead of India Launch On November 13

OnePlus 15 is all set to launch in India on November 13. The flagship is confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. Key details of the smartphone are also now unveiled ahead of launch, leaving very little to the imagination. OnePlus 15 succeeds the OnePlus 13 flaghsip last year.

OnePlus 15 confirmed specifications

In a press release, OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 15 will pack a 1.5k 165Hz refresh rate LTPO display with a large 7,300mAh battery. To be specific, the OnePlus 15 will feature a 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPO panel boasting a 165Hz refresh rate. It reaches peak brightness of 1800 nits under high brightness mode while dipping to a mere 1 nit for comfortable low-light viewing. Certified by TÜV Rheinland for Intelligent Eye Care 5.0, the screen also supports 165 frames per second in popular titles like Call of Duty: Mobile, Brawl Stars, and Clash of Clans, making it a dream for competitive players.

Furthermore, the OnePlus 15 be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Mobile platform, paired with a dedicated touch response chip delivering 3200Hz touch sampling. A standalone Wi-Fi chip further optimises connectivity.

OnePlus 15 is also confirmed to pack a 7,300mAh Silicon NanoStack unit, incorporating 15 percent silicon content for enhanced energy density. OnePlus claims it will retain over 80 percent health after four years of use and perform reliably even at temperatures as low as -20 degrees Celsius. Fast charging keeps downtime minimal, with 120W SUPERVOOC wired speeds and 50W AIRVOOC wireless options. A clever Bypass Charging mode powers the device directly from the charger, bypassing the battery to reduce wear during extended plugged-in sessions like marathon gaming.

To combat thermal throttling, the OnePlus 15 employs a 360-degree Cryo-Velocity Cooling System featuring a 5,731 square millimeter 3D vapor chamber. An aerospace-derived aerogel insulation layer and a white graphite back cover help dissipate heat efficiently, maintaining peak performance under load.

Additionally, the OnePlus 15 features a IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings, shielding against dust, submersion, and high-pressure water jets. Running on OxygenOS 16, the software layer includes tailored optimisations for fluid animations and resource management.

OnePlus 15 launch timeline

OnePlus 15 is slated for a global debut alongside its India launch on November 13 at 7pm IST. The OnePlus 15 will hit shelves in India starting at 8pm IST on launch day, available through Amazon.in, the official OnePlus India online store, and select offline retailers.

Full pricing and additional specs like camera configurations remain under wraps.